State Rep. Willie Madrid, a punter in his days as a college football player, has seen his share of comebacks.
Madrid, D-Chaparral, believes he has witnessed another in his race against Republican Ricky Little.
Little led by seven votes after the initial count Tuesday night. Madrid took a lead of 33 votes after absentee ballots were added to the tally.
Unofficial totals now stand at 3,360 votes for Madrid and 3,327 for Little. Their race is headed to an automatic recount because the gap is less than 1 percent.
"I feel pretty confident. It was like a football game, down seven and then taking the lead," said Madrid, who punted for New Mexico State University in the early 1980s.
Little, also of Chaparral, knows only a few votes, if any, change in most recounts of state legislative races. His focus is on conspiracies instead of history.
"I believe there's a possibility I can win," Little said. "I do worry about voter fraud."
As for proof of fraud, Little has none. His talk of cheating at the polls is unsupported speculation.
Claiming an election might be stolen creates an alibi if Little's latest battle of Chaparral is lost.
Little has run six times for the seat in House District 53, which includes parts of Otero and Doña Ana counties.
He has won three, lost two and awaits the outcome of this race, his third against Madrid.
Little, as the incumbent legislator in 2016, defeated Madrid. Then Madrid ousted Little from the House of Representatives in 2018.
While Little floats the idea of voter fraud, Madrid has a complaint of his own about how this year's election was conducted.
Part of Chaparral is in Otero County and part is in Doña Ana County. Residents on the Doña Ana side had a site for early voting for 14 days.
In contrast, the Otero section of Chaparral had only two days of early voting, Oct. 30-31.
If that window of opportunity didn't comport with residents' schedules, the Otero section had another, less practical option.
More days of early voting were offered at the Otero County seat in Alamogordo.
"That's a trip of 66 miles one way," Madrid said. "It's not easy for a lot of people."
He regarded the schedule as an affront to voters in one part of his community and an attempt to suppress the vote.
Little once sponsored a bill to reduce the number of days of early voting. The longer it goes on, the more chance of fraud, he said, falling back on the claim that cheats are at work in polling places.
Voter fraud is rare according to every study and any other measure. Still, Republican President Donald Trump has spent the aftermath of his close, undecided election sounding false alarms about fraud.
Trump has no concerns about states where he won. His focus on criminality is limited to battleground states where results are too close to call. In some of those places, Trump trails Democrat Joe Biden.
Trump's campaign even sued to stop ballot counting in Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania.
Little isn't going to such extremes.
"I want every vote to count," he said.
He will get his wish. One or two recounts in the tightest state legislative races seem to occur every election.
In Chaparral, a town divided in more ways than one, Madrid and Little probably will have to wait longer for a result than the presidential candidates. The state Canvassing Board will meet Nov. 24 to make election results official.
This is a formality for most politicians. Madrid and Little are in a different category. They know one of them is going to the Capitol and the other will remain in Chaparral.
"This election is over. What worries me is the division in the community," said Madrid, who worked as a teacher and coach before entering state politics.
Little owns a business that moves houses and buildings. He says being away to serve in the Legislature was hard. He keeps running for office because he doesn't like the direction the state is going.
He might not like the final numbers of the recount, either. He won't find fraud, but he might taste defeat.
Continuously repeating a lie doesn't make it true.
From the 2016 election: Records: Too many votes in 37% of Detroit’s precincts
Joel Kurth, and Jonathan OostingThe Detroit News
Voting machines in more than one-third of all Detroit precincts registered more votes than they should have during last month’s presidential election, according to Wayne County records prepared at the request of The Detroit News.
From YESTERDAY: Michigan County Clerk: We Have “Apparently Skewed Results in The Unofficial Election Result Tabulations”
By Jim Hayek November 4, 2020
On Wednesday morning, a county clerk’s office in Michigan dropped a statement where they announced that there were “skewed results” in a county.
In the statement, Antrim County Clerk Sheryl Guy’s office said the following:
Early this morning, the Antrim County Clerk, Sheryl Guy, became aware of apparently skewed results in the Unofficial Election Result tabulations. Since then, the Clerk’s Office has been reviewing the results and the multiple redundancies to search out any possible discrepancies. Staff is currently working with township officials and with Election Source, the company that provides the voting software programs and hardware.
And let's not forget 2018's fraud by Xochitl Small. She lost by a HUGE margin on Tuesday because voters from BOTH sides of the aisle recognized a cheater and kicked her out:
On election night 2018,Republican Yvette Herrell was up in the vote count late in the evening. However, the Secretary of State’s office announced that ballots would cease to be counted until the next morning. From the time counting stopped to when it resumed in the morning, there would be ample time for the outcome to flip — be it organically or by the hands of those handling the votes.
That morning, ballots were found that pushed Democrat Xochitl Torres Small into a tight win, in counties where Small lost handily, such as in heavily-Republican Eddy County, only receiving 30% of the vote. But Torres Small’s absentee number was a much higher figure, 54.7%, close to double.
According to the report conducted after the election, “These anomalies are not simply organic. Reviewing the historical returns in the CD2 district, over the last five election cycles, the same degrees of variation between absentee votes and EV/ED votes do not exist in CD2 in any cycle to the degree found in the 2018 race.”
Other major anomalies occurred, but the most malevolent of them is the 25% of absentee voters who requested ballots in Doña Ana County and never returned them — a number that rarely reaches 5%. According to the report:
“it is probably the strongest purely statistical red flag present in this whole election — of the possibility that someone was submitting absentee ballot applications for Democrats. There is also a significantly high number of duplicate applications — where one voter supposedly submitted more than one absentee ballot application or submitted an absentee application after the absentee ballot had been received, or the voter had voted in person. In many of these cases the signature on the duplicate applications do not match each other.”
