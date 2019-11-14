The Food and Drug Administration is recalling organic soybeans sold at Natural Grocers because they may contain mold.
Natural Grocers has five stores in New Mexico, including one on St. Francis Drive in Santa Fe.
The recalled soybeans were sold in 2-pound bags containing the Natural Grocers label. The packed-on dates, found in the label’s bottom left-hand corner, are 19-168 and 19-205, according to the FDA.
Customers should throw away the soybeans or return them to a Natural Grocers store for a refund.
If you have questions about the recall, call Natural Grocers customer service at 303-986-4600, ext. 80801.
