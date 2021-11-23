Artist Anastazia Louise Aranaga makes measurements Tuesday outside of the form & concept gallery for the new cape for the The Solacii, a 21-foot-tall sculpture made by Tigre Mashaal-Lively.
The sculpture was set on fire by an unknown arsonist in August, but the artists are working to rebuild their piece, using fire-retardant materials as a base, and say they hope to complete the project in late January.
Aranaga is seeking donations of white or cream-colored personal garments and heirlooms to use as the fabric for a new ‘Memory Cloak.’ The previous cloak was made with special pieces of material, clothing, wedding dresses, baby clothes, lace and velvet donated by community members. The artists are also seeking funds to repair The Solacii. For more details, visit https://www.formandconcept.center/the-solacii
