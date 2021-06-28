The cost of housing and homelessness are an increasing concern for Santa Fe voters, according to a poll from the research firm American Strategies.
Donna Reynolds, government affairs director for the Santa Fe Association of Realtors, said it's the first time in the three times the association has participated in the poll that housing received this level of attention. The National Association of Realtors paid for the poll through a program grant.
The poll also found an increasing concern over quality of life, the direction of the city and residential growth.
"I am guessing all of us are not that surprised," Reynolds said."With COVID, and how housing became such an important place of protection for people, and of course people are still dealing with these moratoriums coming off their mortgages and rents, it's pressing. It's on people's minds."
The poll, conducted in May by Washington, D.C.-based American Strategies, surveyed 400 adults in Santa Fe who indicated they were registered to vote in Santa Fe and voted, or were too young to vote, in the November 2020 general election.
According to American Strategies, the poll was conducted via phone from May 20-23 and carries a 4.9 percent margin of error.
It offers a snapshot of key issues for voters heading into the Nov. 2 municipal election.
Housing costs were noted as the most pressing priority for the mayor and City Council by 26 percent of respondents, while 13 percent said homelessness was the top concern. Those responses were up 18 points and 11 points, respectively, from a 2017 poll.
About 40 percent felt residential growth was moving at an adequate speed. Thirty-five percent found growth to be too fast, while 23 percent found it too slow.
Quality of life also drew conflicting responses. While 71 percent said they felt quality of life was good or excellent, 35 percent said it has gotten worse over the past three years, compared to 17 percent who say it has gotten better.
Respondents were spilt almost down the middle on the city's direction: 49 percent said it was headed in the right direction; 42 percent said it was headed the wrong way.
"If you look at the national numbers, people are starting to feel better about the state, but there is more uncertainty at the local level," Reynolds said.
Local officials received lukewarm results.
Thirty-nine percent said Mayor Alan Webber was doing an excellent or good job. He received a fair or poor rating from 58 percent.
The City Council also got a mixed response: Thirty-three percent said it was doing an excellent or good job; 63 percent said it was fair or poor.
