The wall of flames roaring over the hill was a terrifying sight, and in that moment Danelle Smith felt that something bad was about to happen, something she was powerless to stop.
All she and her wife could do was take their cat, dog and a few belongings and flee their home in Pendaries Village.
"The whole hillside was just completely engulfed in flames," Smith recalled. "It's very frightening."
The Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon Fire consumed their house, and many others in the village, northwest of Las Vegas, N.M. Smith said she saw a photo later showing their home reduced to charred rubble.
"We had done tons of restoration on the house," said Smith, 72, a Las Vegas attorney. "It was a beautiful spot and a beautiful home. And it's completely gone."
Wildfires continued to burn Monday after calmer weather conditions the previous day enabled crews to make some progress in beating back a wildfire 1-2 punch that torched homes and structures in communities in San Miguel and Mora counties.
The Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon Fire, which has charred 56,478 acres, is the biggest one in the state and, reportedly, in the country, leading federal agencies designate it a top priority. It was 12 percent contained as of Monday, according to a New Mexico fire information page.
Meanwhile, the Cooks Peak Fire farther north of Las Vegas, which grew moderately since Sunday, has burned nearly 52,000 acres and is 9 percent contained. About 730 personnel were fighting the fire.
Crews had almost contained the Hermits Peak Fire, which resulted from a prescribed burn that went awry more than two weeks ago. But the nearby Calf Canyon Fire, stoked by fierce gusts, merged with it on Friday, causing it to swell into an enormous, destructive blaze.
This wildfire swept through Pendaries Village, an upscale resort community of about 300 homes near Rociada, destroying a lodge, restaurant and conference center and burning an unknown number of homes, said Paul Aragon, the village's general manager.
Aragon estimates the lodge complex alone could be a $2 million to $4 million loss.
A team will go in to survey the homes that were destroyed as soon as authorities deem it safe, Aragon said. He wants people to know as quickly as possible whether they have homes to which they can return, so they don't hang in limbo for weeks, he said.
Aragon said he also wants to deliver accurate reports and avoid the misinformation that can circulates on social media.
"Our main concern is the homeowners that have been displaced," Aragon said. "We want our boots on the ground as soon as possible so we can make that assessment."
Crews will try to make as much headway as possible on this fire and the smaller Cerro Pelado Fire in the Jemez Mountains before strong winds pick up again later in the week, said Julie Anne Overton, a spokeswoman for the Santa Fe National Forest.
Winds will be relatively mild through Thursday in the region, ranging from 10 to 20 mph, and then will strengthen to as high as 30 mph on Friday with 40 mph gusts, said Chuck Jones, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Albuquerque.
Friday will have low humidity and temperatures warming to the mid-60s, adding to the fire hazards, Jones said. "A very, very dry, unstable day — a typical spring day."
Although the Cerro Pelado fire, which has burned 4,688 acres as of Monday, seems relatively small, an advanced incident management team is overseeing it because there are structures that could be threatened if it spreads — which other fires have shown can happen quickly, Overton said.
The fire was at zero percent containment Monday.
Milder winds now are enabling helicopters to drop water on this fire, and a large burn scar from the 2011 Las Conchas Fire is keeping it from spreading east, said Jason Englecq, a spokesman for the incident management team.
The fire now is moving down the slopes into the Forest Service roads rather than spreading up into the hills, making it easier to manage at this time, Engle said.
"That's giving them a good opportunity to get as much of it [fire] secured now before the wind comes," Engle said.
Other areas also have felt the wrath of fire. The Mitchell Fire in lightly populated Harding County west of Mosquero has ripped through 25,000 acres and is 40 percent contained.
As for the Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon Fire, San Miguel County officials say it's too soon to know the full extent of the damage, but they're bracing for what could be a lengthy cleanup and rebuilding in and around the affected villages.
"It's a monster. It's huge," said Harold Garcia, chairman of the San Miguel County Commission, referring to the size of the fires. "I'd be speculating if I told you I knew a dollar amount, but it's a big situation."
Garcia said the fires have made it difficult for officials to fully assess how many homes have been lost. According to maps released by the U.S. Forest Service, Pendaries Village and Upper Rociada looked to be directly in the fire's path.
But Garcia noted damage may not be limited to homes and structures.
"Both of those [Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon], there's water there," he said. "Sapello Creek, that runs through part of where the fire is at. Part is at where the Gallinas River runs. So there definitely is the potential for water infrastructure damage."
Aragon echoed Garcia's concerns. The fire probably damaged or destroyed Pendaries' water and electric systems, requiring weeks to fix or replace, he said.
Still, the destruction would be far worse if not for the valiant efforts of teams such as the Mora volunteer firefighters, who reportedly went from one burning house to another, at times spraying the flames with garden hoses, Aragon said.
"We have heard what was done," Aragon said. "We are so grateful."
Garcia said he believed there would be much for government officials to do once the fire has been quelled.
"Once the fire is over, we're going to have to deal with what to do with people who've been displaced; with utility companies that are going to need to use county rights of way; with erosion," he said.
Garcia added concerns about the watershed in the area would probably involve the city of Las Vegas, San Miguel County's seat and the biggest city in the area.
"It's going to be a lot of work," he said. "It's going to get real busy."
Danelle Smith said insurance will compensate the loss of her house, but those who will be truly impacted are the poorer, uninsured residents whose homes went up flames.
"Think about how devastating that would be," Smith said.
Phill Casaus contributed to this report.