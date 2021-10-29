A Santa Fe real estate investor critical of District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies' efforts in the Plaza obelisk case has filed a third complaint against her office.
In his most recent filing, Aaron Borrego says Carmack-Altwies' office improperly redacted the address of her spokeswoman, Sasha Guinn Anderson, from public records he requested.
Anderson — who also is the spokeswoman for Mayor Alan Webber's reelection campaign — recently was appointed to a vacant spot on the Santa Fe School Board. She is running unopposed in Tuesday's election.
Borrego alleges in his petition, filed Monday in state District Court, the address Anderson listed on her contract with the District Attorney's Office and on her lobbyist registration in the state's campaign finance system is not the same address she listed when she registered as a candidate for the school board.
Borrego's complaint says one of the addresses she listed is within the district she represents on the board, but the other is not.
"A question exists whether Anderson is qualified by residence to serve as the school board member for District 5," Borrego says in the complaint.
He also said in the complaint the District Attorney's Office stymied his efforts to investigate Anderson's eligibility for the post by redacting her address from documents he requests, including invoices submitted by Anderson and payments made to her.
Borrego is asking the court to order the District Attorney's Office to release the underacted documents and pay him damages.
Anderson told The New Mexican in a recent phone conversation Borrego's interest in her information is disturbing.
"Mr. Borrego has filed numerous requests for information about me from the District Attorney's Office, the City of Santa Fe (for whom I have never worked), and the Santa Fe Public Schools," Anderson wrote in an email Tuesday.
"He has followed me on Facebook. He has tagged me in Facebook comments. I'm disturbed by the amount of space and time my name appears to take up in his life. I'm an Indigenous woman with three children, and I take my safety very seriously, especially since my address and contact information are so readily available. At this point, it feels very much like Mr. Borrego is intentionally harassing me, and using taxpayer dollars to do so. He is harassing an Indigenous woman because I dare to take up space in the community."
Anderson said the only reason she has different address on different documents is because she and her family moved this year.
"There is no question that I live where I serve," she wrote. "I'm delighted to live within walking distance of my daughter's school, which I'm proud to represent."
Borrego filed a lawsuit in July accusing Carmack-Altwies of violating his civil rights by blocking him from the district attorney's official Facebook page and deleting comments he left on the page.
Earlier this month he filed a lawsuit accusing the District Attorney's Office of violating the state's open records law by refusing to release documents related to the prosecutions of individuals accused of destroying the Plaza obelisk a year ago.
Carmack-Altwies said at the time Borrego has flooded her office with requests for documents she doesn't keep or isn't obligated to provide.
