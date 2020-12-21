Santa Fe real estate agent Shawn McCourt, who is accused of raping an acquaintance in his home earlier this year, will be extradited to Colorado after his New Mexico charges are resolved, Chief Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Padgett Macias confirmed after a hearing Monday.
State police charged McCourt, 53, with kidnapping, rape and aggravated battery in May after a woman told police she left his home following an argument and when she returned for her glasses, McCourt held her against her will, raped and beat her.
Padgett said Colorado is seeking to have McCourt, who has been classified as a habitual domestic violence offender in that state, extradited because, by picking up new charges in New Mexico, he violated the terms of his probation in a 2019 Colorado case. According to court records, he was convicted of recklessly eluding a police officer and false imprisonment of a woman in La Plata County.
McCourt — who has been in jail without bond since his arrest in May — maintains his innocence and looks forward to examining the evidence against him as the case moves towards trial, his attorney Kelly Golightley said Monday.
