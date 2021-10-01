Balloon pilot Gary Moore and balloon inspector Matthew Grote perform the yearly inspection for Moore’s owl-shaped hot air balloon, known as Owlbert Eyenstein, in preparation for the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.
Weather permitting, about 540 hot air balloons will be launched during the nine-day event that starts Saturday. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is not required, but social-distancing measures will be in place. Scheduled events include a chain saw carving display, fireworks, skydivers, musical stage performances and a strolling mariachi band.
