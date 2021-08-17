Jessy Larios also know as “Bearsun” is stopped by New Mexico State Police officers to say hello and take a selfie on day 44 of his trip from Los Angeles to New York City. Bear Sun is walking for multiple charities including the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Active Minds, Autism Society for America and more.
Jessy Larios also know as “Bearsun” makes his way up State Rd. 68 past the Rio Grande, heading toward Taos. In total, he completed 32 miles on Tuesday.
