Father's Day brigade
I know of a very fine dad who passed away just a few weeks ago at age 78. He had spent most of his adult life in Gallup, where he and my sister raised three darling children.
I first met Dale when my sister, a young college student in Colorado, brought him home to meet her family. That would have been around 1973.
They married and settled for a while in Gunnison, Colo. Since that was too far for weekly visits, I never got to know my new brother-in-law well. Soon, they moved to Gallup. Dale accepted a job as an accountant at the BIA, which he held until his retirement.
This man loved hiking and backpacking in the mountains and wilderness of Colorado and New Mexico. When his children became old enough, he started a Father’s Day tradition of taking them on an overnight “bivouac” to the summit of Mount Taylor. This annual event took place without fail for many years, ending when Dale became unable to participate due to a neurological disease that sadly curtailed his adventuring spirit.
Eight years ago, my husband and I moved to Santa Fe from Colorado, after about 30 years of no contact with that family. Soon after our arrival in this centuries-old city, I contacted Dale to let him know that we had moved to his beloved state. I told him that I knew he had separated from my sister a few years earlier, but that I’d still like to keep in touch with him as I considered him an important family member. Within two weeks of my exploratory email, he wrote back inviting my husband Rick and me to join him and two of his now adult kids (ages 30 and 32) on their traditional Father’s Day hike and overnight stay on Mt. Taylor. Rick and I were both retirees; we had not backpacked in more than 30 years.
Setting aside our inner reservations, we replied enthusiastically, ‟Yes, we’d love to join you and your kids for the overnight trip to the top of Mount Taylor!” Dale also said that part of the tradition was to eat at Denny’s in Grants on Sunday morning after the bivouac on the mountaintop. Now that part did sound good!
Well, the Father’s Day brigade arrived at the mountaintop around 6 p.m. Everyone hurried to put up their tents before sunset. It was windy and cold that evening. When it got dark, everyone scurried to his or her tent, relieved to snuggle into the welcome warmth of sleeping bags and to get out of the incessant, biting wind.
I did not sleep at all that night; I was so cold and the wind whipped at the thin nylon of our tent ferociously. Rick and I got up in the early dawn the next morning and gladly broke our camp in order to head down the mountain toward our car. We told Dale and the kids that we’d wait for them there.
When they arrived about an hour later, we all drove down the mountain and had a well-deserved and absolutely scrumptious breakfast sitting at a corner-nook table at Denny’s in Grants. It was the most welcome and hearty breakfast that I’ve ever had!
For several years after this first, frosty bivouac, we continued to join Dale, Andy and Sarah for Dale’s Father’s Day celebration. However, we changed our participation — just a little bit! Rick and I stayed at the Holiday Inn in Grants for the night while they hiked up to the 11,000-foot summit of Mount Taylor and slept there. In the morning, they would give us a phone call when they were about five minutes from Denny’s. Then, we’d scoot over there from our nearby hotel room and we’d all enjoy a marvelous Father’s Day family reunion around the same round corner table at Denny’s. Lots of scrambled eggs, home-fries, French toast, orange juice and multiple cups of coffee were joyfully devoured by everyone, while a constant banter of dad jokes kept things lively.
I was always so appreciative that Dale invited us to join in his family tradition and that we were able to enjoy it for four or five years, until Dale was unable to make that trek up the mountain anymore. His generosity to invite us to share in the fun that he still enjoyed with his now grown kids will always be a treasured memory for both of us.
He taught his kids that cultivating traditions are worthwhile but it’s occasionally necessary to tweak them in order to extend a kindness to another person. That’s the kind of man that he was.
Thank you for being a world-class, best dad, an extraordinary brother-in-law and a darn good friend. Buen viaje, Mr. Underwood!
— Deanna C. Martinez
Tragedy strikes
Father’s Day is bittersweet for me.
My 7-year-old self woke on June 21, 1964. I scampered into my parents’ room, across the hall. They seemed to be luxuriating in bed and I hopped up and snuggled between them. They were in a great mood planning a family outing to Lake Temescal for the day. I listened to them planning the day while giggling as my father tickled me. My laughter probably woke my brother, Ricky, and he scrambled onto the bed also.
After a while, my mother threw off her covers so she could get started with the preparations of the day. She had breakfast to prepare and a picnic lunch to put together. My father stayed in bed with Ricky and me and read to us until Mom called us for breakfast. We ran downstairs and my mother had prepared a more elaborate breakfast than usual: eggs, bacon, English muffins, fruit and orange juice awaited us. Both parents had coffee — as they loved their coffee. Breakfast was consumed with the feelings of love, joy and happiness that emanated from my parents. Ricky teased me as was always the case. Luckily, my parents quelled his teasing quickly. Ricky resented me for interrupting his kingdom when I was born two years after him. I was the cute, good natured younger sister that could always get the parental attention.
Breakfast dishes were cleaned up by my father while my mother got Ricky and me into bathing suits and sandals. The weather was a perfect Northern California day: clear, bright blue skies, 75 degrees, slight breeze in the air. As my parents gathered the picnic, the towels, the sunglasses (no sunscreen — back then we only used suntan oil!), Ricky and I ran around the house. When we were finally ready to leave, we locked the front door.
We walked to Lake Temescal. It was less than a mile from our home. My parents, alternating children, swung us between their arms. I remember the joy of being weightless and being flung into the air. The part of Oakland, Calif., where we lived did not have sidewalks and we moved off the road whenever a car came. My parents were very protective of Ricky and me when we moved over, shielding us from each oncoming car. We came to a terribly busy intersection where we all held hands, kids in the middle, parents on the outside and crossed the street.
As we arrived at Lake Temescal, there was a steep driveway with many cars — the lake was full of Father’s Day crowds. When we got to the bottom of the driveway, Dad ran over to the area where we could rent canoes. Mom herded Ricky and me onto the grass with our towels and picnic. We waited while Dad and the canoe guy brought our rented canoe out along with lifejackets and oars. Mom fussed over over lifejackets, Dad got the canoe into the water and the canoe guy held it steady while Mom, Ricky and I stepped in. I was first and I recall how unsteady the canoe felt until my dad grabbed me and held me. Once we were all aboard, the canoe guy pushed us off and Dad was rowing. He was so happy to have his family together, rowing around the lake observing the ducks and birds flying in the sky and close to the lake. We sang songs, recited nursery rhymes and tried to catch other canoers.
When our rental time came to an end, Dad rowed us back to the canoe rental area and we were helped out by the canoe guy. The boat, lifejackets and oars were all returned. We gathered our towels and picnic and walked down to the beach area. We found a spot on the beach, not too close to the water but not too close to the walkway. My father dropped everything on our spot and hurried over to the concession stand to get a hot dog. My mother settled us on the beach with towels, toys and something to eat. I remember at this time my father seemed rushed. He snarfed his hot dog down and walked briskly into the lake. Mom, Ricky and I slowly ate our lunch and then mom got up and walked into the lake after my father.
Ricky and I played on the beach, building sandcastles, destroying them and rebuilding the structures. I looked up and saw someone out on the raft lying down. The person lying on the raft had swim trunks the same color as my father’s — tan. I said to Ricky, “Ricky, it looks like Dad is lying out there on the raft.” Ricky replied, “Cathy, that is not Dad. Things like that don’t happen to us!” I insisted, “No, Ricky, that is Dad, lying out on that raft and something is not right.”
I looked around and all the swimmers in the lake were being cleared out. I saw a boat rowing out to the raft and I could not find my mom anywhere in the melee that was occurring. I looked out at the raft again and there was my mother, leaning over the prone body with other people around the body trying to help. I knew something awful had happened to my father.
My next memory is of watching my mother being rowed back to shore and the sound of ambulances or fire trucks in the distance. When mom reached the shore, she ran to where we were and grabbed our belongings and said, “C’mon, kids. We are going to the hospital. Dad has had a heart attack.” I helped my mother gather our things and hurried after her to the ambulance where my father was in the stretcher in the back. Many people were around, working on him.
When we arrived at the hospital, we were put in a hospital room where it seemed like we waited for hours. My mother was pacing and crying intermittently. The doctor finally arrived and told us that my father had not survived. My mother broke down.
The day my father died changed my life. I lost both parents that day and my childhood. My mother relied on Ricky and me as little adults. I became my mother’s maid and confidante.
Fast forward 22 years. I was dating the man I eventually married. It is the first Father’s Day in our relationship. I explain to him that Father’s Day is a day where I can be my normal, happy self, but I can also be so depressed that I cannot get out of bed. I have learned over the years to not plan anything on that day because I might not be able to do it. My wonderful man listens to my story and accepts that this day is a day not to push me. He accepts how I am on Father’s Day, the way he accepts me and loves me — unconditionally. I have not had this kind of love from a man since I lost my father on June 21, 1964.
— Cathy Rocke
