Many readers have challenged my belief that parents are more important than new laws in reducing crimes committed with guns.
All but a handful who wrote to me said the country would be safer if it prohibited high-powered firearms and exotic ammunition magazines.
Tom Peacock — You are so wrong. One serious law. Ban all assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. The Dayton, Ohio, terrorist killed 9 in seconds!! This is not rocket science.
Comment: There’s no need for NASA’s involvement, but gun control is more difficult than you let on. For example, Illinois has strict gun laws, and Cook County uses the gun-control model you pitch as a cure-all. It bans the sale and possession of automatic rifles and large-capacity magazines for ammunition.
With this code book as our shield, you and I should be fearless enough to walk through any neighborhood in Chicago. Neither of us would risk it. A headline this week in the New York Times announced why: “Chicago Has Its Worst Weekend of Gun Violence in 2019 as 7 Are Killed.” Forty-six others were wounded.
Laws don’t matter if the culture is one of lawlessness.
Olin Dodson — I’m a longtime reader and appreciator of your column. Wednesday’s column left me hungry for nuance. It’s hard to argue with the position that laws are not the answer generally speaking. However, there is a law that makes sense and would save lives and prevent lifelong disabilities and even medical treatment for some of the injured. I refer to an assault weapons ban. I hope to see you address this law in a future column.
Comment: Unlike NRA members, I see no reason for anyone but police officers and soldiers to carry guns that produce a fast spray of bullets.
But laws banning these weapons are ineffective in big cities thick with gangs and drug dealers. Black markets emerge and guns proliferate. It’s illegal for a convicted felon to possess any gun, but they get their mitts on them as easily as I fill my gas tank.
That’s why I believe gun violence has to be reduced one family at a time. Parents doing their job is a start.
Donald Terpstra — I agree with your contention that more gun laws won’t make streets or stores safer. But I agree with you for radically different reasons.
New laws won’t make much difference because we don’t have old laws. The problem of gun violence in America has never seriously been addressed, in large part because we have somehow allowed a culture among a large segment of our population that virtually worships the Second Amendment and the possession of guns as the ultimate expressions of human achievement and personal liberty. They see this as far more important than education or health care or even the larger Constitution.
Comment: In one way, government’s response to gun violence hasn’t been serious. The worst politicians become opportunists after mass shootings, hunting for headlines and campaign donations. Others have made a difference by enforcing laws already on the books, such as prosecuting felons who are caught with guns.
Your larger point hits home with me. Having spent many winters covering the state Capitol, I could recite verbatim the loud objections of NRA members to background checks on prospective gun buyers. Stubborn resistance to any legislation involving guns has become automatic for many of them.
Larry Barty — Without disputing your conclusion that parents are important, I think that some additional gun laws would make sense. We can’t seize the huge number of quasi-assault rifles that are out there; however, what about banning huge magazines that allow a shooter to fire up to a hundred bullets at a time? The Dayton shooter had a circular magazine of that capacity and shot dozens of people in 30 to 40 seconds. Fewer people would have been shot if the Dayton shooter had to stop and switch magazines every few shots. After all, what innocent gun owner needs a gun that will fire more than 8 bullets at a time?
Comment: Your idealism is shared by the innocents. Law-abiding gun owners don’t go on shooting rampages that fell strangers who have done them no harm.
As for large-scale ammunition magazines, a prohibition on them sounds good. The practicality of enforcing it is the challenge.
Vick Thomas — Regarding your column “More gun laws won’t make streets or stores safer,” I agree with you. However, I do favor mandatory reporting of those diagnosed with mental illness to a national database that should be checked prior to a buyer purchasing a firearm.
While I also agree that parents can do much to properly rear their children, many children come from single-parent or dysfunctional families. I believe dispute resolution classes throughout school years 1-12 should be mandatory. Students should be taught how to respect one another and deescalate tensions.
Comment: Here, here. As some obscure politician said, it takes a village.
Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.