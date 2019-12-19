Every so often, someone calls to demand that The New Mexican remove from the internet a story about his arrest.
Sometimes the charges have been dropped, though the case dragged on for months or years before that happened. These former defendants don't want a new story about the criminal case against them being dismissed. They want the original story of their arrest and prosecution erased from public view, as though it never happened.
Just as often, criminal charges are pending against people who want news coverage about them to be excised. Each time someone Googles their name, the story of their arrest can be seen. They say this makes it difficult for them to get a job.
One fellow, a lawyer from New York City, claimed collateral damage. He wasn't arrested, but he wanted the internet cleansed of a New Mexican story that he claimed was costing him clients. It was about a defendant who had the same name as the lawyer.
All of this caused me to think about the late Richard Jewell, who's the subject of an excellent new book and a movie of lesser quality by director Clint Eastwood.
Jewell also complained he was the target of unfair publicity about a violent crime. But what happened to him was much different from the cases I've mentioned.
Jewell was tarred as a domestic terrorist without ever being arrested, much less charged with a crime.
He was a rotund former police officer who found work as a security guard at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta. In that role, Jewell proved himself to be alert and able.
He spotted a discarded backpack in a park jammed with thousands of people attending a concert near the Olympic venues. Jewell believed the item looked suspicious. He was right.
The backpack contained a bomb that exploded before police could clear the park. One person died in the blast and 111 were injured. Another person who was in the park had a heart attack and later died.
Investigators knew the casualties could have been far higher. They credited Jewell with saving lives by detecting danger and calling in police. Many hailed Jewell as a hero, including headline writers and television hosts.
I was in Atlanta to cover the Olympics, but I didn't write about Jewell. My focus was on a wrestler from a Pittsburgh suburb. His name is Kurt Angle, and he won the gold medal in the 220-pound division a couple of days after the bombing.
By then, Jewell no longer was being celebrated. An FBI agent had leaked word to a reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Jewell had become a suspect in the bombing. The theory was that Jewell had planted the bomb to create a danger zone where he would emerge as the savior.
The FBI did not arrest Jewell. Even so, this slow-talking Southerner was hounded after the Journal-Constitution published the story naming him as the suspect.
Jewell, then 33, was living with his mother in a two-bedroom apartment. FBI agents followed him when he went out. So did TV crews in vans and helicopters. Even a trip to the supermarket became an ordeal.
He said he was innocent and even gave a long interview to Mike Wallace of 60 Minutes. But Jewell's voice was drowned out. Before Twitter, Facebook and Fox News existed, he was still overwhelmed by accusatory coverage without a known source.
Jewell sued Tom Brokaw of NBC, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and several other media companies for defamation. Many paid settlements. The Journal-Constitution fought the allegation and prevailed in the courts.
The book that deftly tells the story is The Suspect: An Olympic Bombing, the FBI, the media and Richard Jewell, the Man Caught in the Middle. Written by Kent Alexander, a former U.S. attorney in Georgia, and Kevin Salwen, a former Wall Street Journal reporter, it illuminates the time and the key players.
Eastwood's movie, simply called Richard Jewell, is less faithful to the truth. His film floats theories uncharitable to Kathy Scruggs, the Journal-Constitution reporter who wrote the initial story saying Jewell was being investigated in the bombing. Incredibly, the FBI had not interviewed Jewell at that stage.
I spent a day reading old stories by Scruggs and her Atlanta colleagues. Most were straightforward enough. But Jewell still took a beating. Statements attributed to unidentified investigators cast him as a disturbed loner or someone thirsty for attention.
One story by Scruggs said investigators believed Jewell "may have planted the pipe bomb so he could be a hero in the aftermath."
The Olympics concluded and Jewell remained free. Why no arrest? The bomber had placed a call to the emergency dispatch center from a pay phone that was an eight-minute walk from the park. Jewell did not have time to make that call and be in the park to announce his suspicions about the deadly backpack.
The Department of Justice cleared Jewell three months after the bombing. He died at 44 in 2007. Reporter Scruggs and the FBI agent who fed her the tip about Jewell also are dead.
Agents identified the real Olympic bomber, Eric Rudolph, in 1998. Police finally apprehended him in 2003. He is serving a life sentence in a federal prison for bombings in Alabama as well as Georgia.
Rarely today do police call anyone a suspect. But they use the term "person of interest," which has the same sting. Most newspapers are skeptical about using it.
There is no gray area in reporting arrests of people suspected of violent crimes. If someone is jailed by police and charged by prosecutors in a rape or murder, the story cannot and should not be suppressed.
Jewell, an ordinary Joe who did something good, could never beat the forces stacked against him.
If an FBI agent leaks a story, it probably has legs. It can even bury an innocent man.
Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.
