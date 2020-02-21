Anastacia Morper of Angel Fire, a Republican running for the open seat in the 3rd Congressional District, is challenging Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver's rejection of her nominating petitions.
Morper wrote in a petition filed Monday in state District Court that she submitted 772 signatures to qualify as a candidate for the race, though she was only required to submit 463. She claimed Toulouse Oliver arbitrarily tossed most of them out.
Morper says in her complaint that the secretary of state rejected most of her signatures "not because they failed to contain information required by law, but rather merely because they did not include a title or header identifying them as nominating petitions — an insubstantial formatting difference that does not bear upon the Secretary's review of the forms or the validity of the individual signatures."
As a result, Morper's complaint says, Toulouse Oliver determined Morper had not met the qualifications for candidacy.
Four voters who signed Morper's nominating petition also are named as plaintiffs in the lawsuit, which accuses the secretary of state of trampling on their First Amendment rights by refusing to consider their signatures "because of an insignificant difference in the form on which it was submitted."
Morper is asking the court to declare her a qualified candidate and to order Toulouse Oliver to place her name on the ballot for the Republican Party's 2020 primary election in June.
Morper's attorney did not return a call seeking comment Friday evening, and Morper did not immediately respond to a Facebook message seeking comment.
Morper is one of more than a dozen political hopefuls who have announced their intention to run for the 3rd Congressional District seat, which became vacant when incumbent Ben Ray Luján decided to run for the U.S. Senate.
The deadline to file with the Secretary of State's Office was Feb. 4, according to Toulouse Oliver spokesman Alex Curtis, who said that is when Morper's signatures were rejected.
Curtis said the format in which Morper submitted her signatures "did not match up with what is in statute for candidates to file in order to get on the ballot.
"She didn't utilize the legally prescribed form," Curtis added. "So we were only able to count a certain number of them ... and the number we could count didn't meet the threshold."
Curtis said the Secretary of State's Office had not yet seen the complaint, but called Morper's claims "baseless."
He said the rejection of Morper's signatures was "not just a technicality" and that some of the pages she submitted did not have all the required information.
Curtis said Toulouse Oliver gives all candidate petitions the same scrutiny.
