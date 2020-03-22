We’re focusing today on corvids, not COVID.
The Corvidae family of birds (more commonly called corvids) is a bold bunch. This big, raucous family includes jays, crows, ravens, magpies and Clark’s nutcrackers. Some corvids, like crows and ravens, are all black. Many others, like our Steller’s jay and Woodhouse’s scrub-jays, have predominantly blue plumage. The magpie looks like no other with its large size, long tail and distinctive black and white markings.
The intelligent corvids make their presence known with loud and distinctive calls, sometimes signaling to others the presence of a predator. David Sibleyn in his Sibley Guide to Bird Life and Behavior writes, “Corvids, especially Crows and Ravens are purportedly among the most intelligent of all birds. In some psychological tests crows have performed as well as monkeys.”
Corvids are medium size to large perching birds with wingspans that range from 29 inches to more than 4 feet. They have strong bills and feet, and most can easily crack open nuts and seeds.
Corvids are gregarious and often pair for life. Some corvid species have what is called “frequent extra-pair copulations.” It is common for some members of the corvid family, like the American crow to roost in large flocks at night and then disperse during the day to look for food.
Corvids eat almost anything. Crows and ravens are opportunistic scavengers and gladly take food where it comes: insects, eggs, fruit, small mammals, fish, carrion, suet, bird food, dumpsters, compost piles, etc. Clark’s nutcrackers and the pinyon jays are highly dependent upon the seeds of pine trees but will supplement their diet with anything any other corvid would eat.
Not only do most corvids group together socially at night but often raising the young is a family affair. Typically, with corvids, both sexes build the nest and help feed the young. It’s not uncommon for juvenile crows to stay with parents for several years and assist in raising subsequent broods.
Because corvids are medium to large birds, their young are larger and require more food. Adults may keep feeding the young for weeks or even months after fledging. For many corvids, living and raising young is a community effort.
P.S., good news! We’ve had reports of two hummingbird arriving in the past few days. One in Nambé and the other on Valley Drive.
