A 22-year-old Raton man was killed Tuesday night in Mora County when his vehicle crashed on Interstate 25 south of Wagon Mound, state police said.
Brent James Horner was driving a 2004 Chevrolet SUV northbound near mile post 374 at around 8:30 p.m. when the vehicle left the roadway for unknown reasons and rolled over, according to police.
Horner was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said icy roads were believed to be a contributing factor in the crash, which is still being investigated. The crash was not believed to be alcohol related.
Horner was not wearing a seatbelt, police said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.