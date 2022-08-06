Adeline Murthy was out in the foothills of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains identifying frogs when she spotted a single glowing firefly floating by.

"My first reaction was like, 'Oh look a firefly, how pretty,' ” Murthy, Santa Fe County's Open Space and Trails senior planner, said in a phone interview.

It wasn't until her colleague Peggy Darr, who was out with her that night, told her that fireflies are a rare sight in New Mexico that Murthy realized she had stumbled upon something special.

