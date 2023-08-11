081123 jw hiphop1.jpg

The hip-hop band Doer gets the crowd pumped up Friday during a celebration concert to mark the 50th anniversary of hip hop music at the Railyard. A crowd of rap fans turned out to listen to nearly five hours of music from nine bands including DJ Raashan Ahmad and The Pharcyde. 

 Jim Weber/The New Mexican

Perhaps KRS-One said it best.

“Rap is something you do. Hip-hop is something you live.”

Either way, the words of the popular American rapper from the Bronx are emblazoned in the mind of Santa Fe’s Raashan Ahmad, who on Friday filled the Railyard with lovers of the music genre in celebration of hip-hop’s 50th birthday.

081123 jw hiphop2.jpg

Charles Simon with the band Spacemob Space Cadets performs Friday during a celebration concert at the Railyard. 
081123 jw hiphop3.jpg

Event organizer DJ Raashan Ahmad, front, gathers fans for a group photo Friday during a celebration concert to mark the 50th anniversary of hip-hop at the Railyard.
081123 jw hiphop4.jpg

Graffiti artist Guadalupe Vargas jokes with the crowd Friday as he paints a mural during a celebration concert to mark the 50th anniversary of hip hop at the Railyard. 

