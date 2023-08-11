Perhaps KRS-One said it best.
“Rap is something you do. Hip-hop is something you live.”
Either way, the words of the popular American rapper from the Bronx are emblazoned in the mind of Santa Fe’s Raashan Ahmad, who on Friday filled the Railyard with lovers of the music genre in celebration of hip-hop’s 50th birthday.
“I love that [lyric] because it situates hip-hop as the culture and rap as one of the elements of the culture,” said Ahmad, rapper, MC, DJ, and hip hop connoisseur. “Hip-hop is not just rap music. It’s graffiti writing, it’s DJing, it’s break dancing and MCing. Rapping is one of the elements of hip-hop.”
So, when hip-hop’s birthday rolled around Friday, Ahmad — one of Santa Fe’s foremost experts on the art form — knew he had to join the worldwide celebration and pay homage to a musical genre that turned an uncertain boy into a man of certainty.
He contacted Tim Franke, associate director of Lensic 360, and set the plan in motion.
“We obliged,” Franke said. “He wanted us to get the The Pharcyde [a popular Los Angeles hip hop-group]. We did, and he flushed out the rest of the curation on the event.”
Joining The Pharcyde were musical artists Outstanding Citizens Collective, Spacemob Space Cadets, Soothsayers, Lady SayWut? and more.
“On August 11, 1973, Dj Kool Herc and his sister, Cindy Campbell, threw a block party in the recreation room at 1520 Sedgwick Avenue in the Bronx, NY,” Ahmad wrote in his Instagram invitation to the Railyard event. “It would officially mark the birth of hip-hop culture.”
Guests didn’t come for just the music, but for the elements that came with it — break dancing, graffiti writing and a fashion show — before Pharcyde dominated the stage.
’Cause you don’t know that you ain’t just a janitor
No one told you about Benjamin Banneker
A brilliant Black man that invented the almanac
Can’t you see where KRS is coming at
With Elie Whitney, Holly Selosy, Grand Bill Woods
made the walky-talky
Lewis Latterman improved on Edison
Charles Drew did a lot for medicine
—KRS-One, You Must Learn
Ahmad said he owes his life to hip-hop.
Growing up in early ’80s Los Angeles, Ahmad said he watched police beat his father and recalled being told his beginnings stemmed from slaves. Then, at age 14, he heard KRS-One rap You Must Learn.
“It wasn’t a talk or a lecture or a teacher. It was people who looked like me and sounded like me,” he said. “It made me stand up. No one had ever spoken to me like a human being before.”
If knowledge is power, Ahmad was handed a heaping dose that day.
Now at 48, sitting in a coffee shop and clad in a Jam Master Jay T-shirt and a necklace created from the spindle adapter of a 45 rpm record, Ahmad clutches his chest as he speaks of one of his greatest influencers.
“KRS-One, when he talks about the civilizations in Africa and the kings and queens and the inventions of Black people, he taught me things school didn’t,” Ahmad said. “And it made me stand up a little more.”
For some, blaring hip-hop lyrics are uncomfortable. But for those to whom the genre gave a voice, they’re empowering.
“There was a pattern of hip-hop music that was education. It was called edutainment,” Ahmad said. “When a generation of young Black people have this history we’ve been taught in schools that keep us at a certain level, what happens? And then someone says ‘No, you’re the descendants of kings and queens. What happens then to that person? How does that make you stand and look and feel?
“The expression and the way these beautiful poets spoke, the metaphor they spoke, the way that they spoke the same language as me. … It wasn’t a foreign language. I thought, ‘This looks like me and sounds like me, and what you’re saying is something I haven’t heard or thought about.’”
And so, Ahmad set his stage for a career in music.
His first gig landed him a stint as a frontman for West Coast band Crown City Rockers, a group that would win awards and create critically acclaimed albums. He went on to tour the world with his music, studying at Boston’s Berklee College of Music, performing before audiences in Australia, Europe and Japan, and earning a gig at the BBC’s Giles Peterson’s worldwide award show.
His website’s bio page reflects a whirlwind global success story more so than the soft-spoken, reflective man who sought Santa Fe for its wild terrain and unmatched energy.
He was awarded album of the year from Hangtime Music Awards in Marseille, France; was interviewed on France 24, an international news television network that garners more than 20 million viewers; performed with the National Symphony Orchestra of Colombia in Bogota and the Mieczysław Karłowicz Philharmonic in Szczecin, Poland.
And then, in 2010, he planted his feet in Santa Fe.
Garrett Morgan made the traffic lights
Harriet Tubman freed the slaves at night
Madame CJ Walker made a straightin’ comb
But you won’t know this you weren’t shown
The point I’m gettin’ at it it might be harsh
’Cause we’re just walkin’ around brainwashed
– KRS-One, You Must Learn
Ahmad said it wasn’t long before he found the heart of hip-hop in Santa Fe. Or, rather, hip-hop found him.
“Living here, I would travel to do my show and rap and DJ, and then I’d go and do a writing workshop at a refugee camp or a youth detention center or with English teachers because that is hip hop culture,” he said. “We do a lot at the intersection of art and activism. It’s a community culture. It’s very rare that I’ve met someone who is rapping and is not involved in community work.”
The subjects of his songs aren’t much different from those of others, he said.
“I rap about the same things many people make songs about. It depends on how I feel. Sometimes, it’s a sunny day, and I’m thanking God for the sun, and sometimes my foot hurts, and sometimes I can’t believe police are killing Black people, and sometimes my mom just died.”
Ahmad served as host and DJ at Friday’s celebration and after party, acknowledging the locals who have kept the hip-hop torch burning.
“Around the world there are celebrations,” he said. “I wanted to give the platform to all the people here who created this culture here in Northern New Mexico and made it so beautiful.”