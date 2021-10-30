When Santa Feans go to the polls Tuesday, voters' second choices may prove pivotal in the hotly contested mayor's race.
The three-way battle between incumbent Mayor Alan Webber, City Councilor JoAnne Vigil Coppler and engineer Alexis Martinez Johnson is now in its final hours, and depending on which campaign you talk to, the race could come down to a trio of factors:
- How voters rank the candidates.
- Whether voters rank more than one candidate.
- How many voters turn out.
Almost since the beginning of the campaign, social media has been rife with chatter, with some people asking their friends online to vote for just one candidate in hopes of tipping the race. The strategy gained early traction among Vigil Coppler supporters, but it has since spread to Webber supporters as well.
So far, neither Vigil Coppler nor Webber — seen by many as the front-runners — has publicly asked voters to choose just one candidate. Martinez Johnson has been the only candidate to substantively acknowledge the possibilities the ranked-choice format could offer her campaign, consistently requesting voters to put her down as either their first or second option.
Cody Peluso, campaign spokesman for Vigil Coppler, said the single-vote strategy isn't one the campaign has promoted or communicated, but he acknowledged he expects many voters will make only one choice.
"We expect a close election," he said, "and will be grateful for all first- and second-choice votes."
Peluso said the Vigil Coppler campaign doesn't believe it needs a first-round knockout win and sees a path to victory even in a second round.
Deb Otis, senior research analyst at the nonprofit FairVote, a leading proponent of ranked-choice voting, in an email said the single-vote strategy in campaigns is called "bullet voting," and it isn't a winning one.
"If you campaign against [ranked-choice voting], voters with other [first] choices may take your cue and choose not to rank; this could cost you when [second] choice votes are counted," she wrote.
The Vigil Coppler campaign is confident the city councilor will get a significant portion of second-place votes from those who list Martinez Johnson as their top choice. Peluso said there's an expectation Vigil Coppler could also siphon off a few second-places from Webber's voters.
"Based on the distrust of the mayor and speaking with undecided voters, we see a large portion of these voters ranking JoAnne as their second choice," Peluso said.
Sascha Guinn Anderson, Webber's campaign spokeswoman, wrote the mayor is "only concerned about getting voters out to the polls."
"Ranked choice voting is unpredictable," she wrote. "Our strategy has always been the same: talk to voters about what matters and encourage them to vote."
Anderson added the campaign believes Webber will win "decidedly," so long as voters get to the polls.
Otis said 71 percent of voters in ranked-choice races rank multiple candidates. The percentage climbs when there are five or more candidates in a race, as in the 2018 municipal election.
Maria Perez, co-director of the nonprofit Democracy Rising, said she's never seen a winning campaign in which a candidate asks voters to only rank one person, but from a voter's perspective, the idea might have merit.
"Voters should never mark someone they do not like," Perez said. "The point is to rank the ones you really like as your first choice, but other candidates also if your choice does not win."
Perez said the calculus gets a bit trickier when dealing with a three-person race with three strong candidates. But in a race like Santa Fe's, where two candidates are seen as having an inside track, it puts the onus on the third candidate and his or her second-place votes.
Perez said it's likely that in Santa Fe, a small margin of converted second-place votes could make the difference.
Martinez Johnson isn't about to concede, saying she hopes she can draw enough second-place votes from Webber and Vigil Coppler to pull off a stunning upset.
"I am really not focused on me losing, or speculating a loss for myself," she said. "I am trying to represent the people. When you have two candidates that are similar — and I do think they are similar — they don't really vary in views. And I think I have brought a lot of commonsense approach, intellectualism and compassion to this race."
Santa Fe County Clerk Katharine Clark said her office has no way of tracking ranking trends prior to Election Day.
Early voting started Oct. 5 and expanded to other locations Oct. 15. Saturday was the last day to vote early in person.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.