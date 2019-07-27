TAOS — A Ranchos de Taos woman accused of stealing as much as $15,000 from Quality Inn when she worked there in 2014 could have her legal record wiped clean after she accepted a plea agreement last week.
Raylene Casias pleaded guilty to the only count filed in her case – a third-degree count of embezzlement (over $2,500). In exchange, she will be placed on three years’ supervised probation with the Taos Adult Probation and Parole office.
During that time, she will be required to pay restitution to Quality Inn, but the exact amount to be paid had not been determined.
Taos District Judge Emilio Chavez, who presided over the hearing, said the probation and parole office will determine the amount to be paid, but reminded Casias she will be able to request a hearing to dispute the amount if she believes it’s too high.
Casias was alleged to have been the only employee with access to the Quality Inn’s safe in 2014. Her general manager at the time noticed that as much as $15,000 in cash deposits, money orders and uncollected rent money had gone missing from the safe after Casias failed to show up to work for a time.
If Casias completes her period of probation and pays back the agreed upon amount, her record will be wiped clean and she will not be required to notify future employers.
If she fails to meet the conditions of the agreement, she may have to serve the remainder of her sentence in prison.