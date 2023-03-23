A Ranchos de Taos man who pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter in July has failed to get his five-year sentenced reduced.

A First Judicial District Court judge on Thursday denied a motion to reduce Jhovany Garcia’s sentence, according to JoHanna Cox, a spokeswoman for the District Attorney’s Office. Garcia, who turns 26 on Friday, was initially charged with homicide by vehicle related to DWI and tampering with evidence after causing a head-on collision Sept. 27, 2019, on U.S. 285 that took the life of 50-year-old Jose Rafael Ramirez-Mendoza.

According to a criminal complaint, Garcia told a Rio Arriba County sheriff’s deputy he had fallen asleep at the wheel after smoking about a gram of marijuana an hour before he was questioned. The tampering with evidence charge — which was based on Garcia allegedly hiding smoking paraphernalia under a bush and covering it with dirt after the crash — was dismissed as a part of the July plea agreement.