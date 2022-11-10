TAOS — A Ranchos de Taos man pleaded guilty Monday to leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase in 2021 that led to a crash killing a passenger in his car, 18-year-old Taos High School student Nicolas “Nico” Romero.
Under a plea agreement with prosecutors, Joshua Maestas was sentenced to 10 years in prison in exchange for guilty pleas in three of six original counts: vehicular homicide, aggravated fleeing from a law enforcement officer and possession of a controlled substance. The three other charges — great bodily harm by vehicle, reckless driving and failure to maintain traffic lane — were dismissed.
Maestas, 27, was scheduled to appear before a jury Monday but agreed to the plea offer before the trial began.
According to a statement of probable cause, Maestas was driving a brown Ford Explorer on N.M. 518 around 2:30 p.m. Aug. 19, 2021, with several passengers, including Romero, when Taos County sheriff’s deputies attempted to pull him over and arrest him on at least one felony warrant.
Maestas did not stop.
As Maestas made his way toward Taos, he evaded several stop sticks placed by a deputy, the statement said. New Mexico State Police became involved in the pursuit.
As the SUV raced into Ranchos de Taos, Maestas attempted a left turn onto N.M. 518 but hit a curb, causing the vehicle to roll onto its driver’s side.
Romero was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
According to results of Maestas’ blood tests, he had fentanyl, methamphetamine and amphetamine in his system at the time of the crash.
Romero’s mother, Shara Martinez, addressed Maestas in court Monday. “God told me to forgive you, but I will never forget,” she said. “… Why didn’t you stop?”
After a long pause, Maestas responded: “There was not one person in the vehicle that didn’t agree to what I was doing. If one of them would have told me to stop, I would have stopped.”
State District Judge Jeffrey Shannon asked Martinez to describe her son. “He was outstanding,” she said. “He should have never been associated with this individual.”
She turned to Maestas. “And that was an awful answer,” she said.
Shannon agreed. “Your answer to the question was pathetic,” he said.
“When you come back to Taos, you will forever be known as the man who killed Nico Romero,” the judge continued. “You may be out of prison in this case in five years, but for this community, that legacy is going to stay with you. Rather than being a father, being a parent, you killed Nico Romero — simple as that.”
This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of the Santa Fe New Mexican.