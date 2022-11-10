Joshua Maestas

Joshua Maestas, 27, takes a plea deal Monday in state District Court in Taos in a 2021 fatal crash.

TAOS — A Ranchos de Taos man pleaded guilty Monday to leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase in 2021 that led to a crash killing a passenger in his car, 18-year-old Taos High School student Nicolas “Nico” Romero.

Under a plea agreement with prosecutors, Joshua Maestas was sentenced to 10 years in prison in exchange for guilty pleas in three of six original counts: vehicular homicide, aggravated fleeing from a law enforcement officer and possession of a controlled substance. The three other charges — great bodily harm by vehicle, reckless driving and failure to maintain traffic lane — were dismissed.

Maestas, 27, was scheduled to appear before a jury Monday but agreed to the plea offer before the trial began.

This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of the Santa Fe New Mexican.

