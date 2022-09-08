TAOS — Efrain Bernal-Corral, 41, of Ranchos de Taos was convicted last month of second-degree criminal sexual penetration and false imprisonment after an eight-day trial in state District Court on allegations he had raped a Taos woman in a home she was renting from him in 2020.
According to court records, Bernal-Corral was accused of appearing at the woman’s residence at 3 a.m. and raping her while holding her down. He warned her he would evict her if she told anyone, an affidavit said.
His trial was held up in court due to pandemic-related constraints. A jury trial that had been set for June 2021 was vacated, and trials set for November 2021 and April 2022 were granted continuances.
After a trial in August, a jury found Bernal-Corral guilty of the two counts but not guilty of first-degree criminal sexual penetration, aggravated burglary and bribery of a witness.
Bernal-Corral faces up to 10½ years in prison for the crimes.
Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe said he is glad to see Bernal-Corral behind bars. “This conviction closes our investigation and hopefully brings some justice to the victim and her family,” he said in a statement on social media. “I hope his punishment will be the maximum allowed by law, 10-and-a-half years.”
A sentencing date for Bernal-Corral has not been set.
This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of The Santa Fe New Mexican.
