RanchoViejoSolar.png

A global energy company planning a large and controversial solar development south of Santa Fe faces a delay that could mean breaking ground in 2025 if the project gains approval, rather than this year, with operations expected to begin by early 2027.

Construction on the Rancho Viejo Solar facility is expected to take a year.

Amid pushback from residents who live near the proposed industrial development — which would be built on 800 acres of private land about a mile off N.M. 14, northeast of the Rancho San Marcos subdivision and west of Eldorado — Santa Fe County is enlisting outside help for review of plans by renewable energy firm AES Corp.

