Going against their nocturnal nature, a pair of baby great horned owls watch traffic in the Rancho Viejo area from the man-made nest local resident Van Liming had constructed and shipped from Delaware for them. Liming has been following the activity of horned owls in the area since 2015 and photographing them to share with an email list that has grown to 170 people. When Liming noticed the nest would be vulnerable to winds in 2020, he solicited $1,300 from the group to have a new nest built for the birds and shipped to New Mexico from Delaware.
With its marbled markings, a sheath of ridged feathers covering its breast and belly and piercing yellow eyes, the great horned owl adds panache to the New Mexico landscape.
A pair of the owls — a male and female — have taken up temporary residence in a human-made nest in Rancho Viejo Plaza south of Santa Fe.
The two birds recently hatched triplets in a nest crafted in Delaware and shipped here to accommodate this specific breed of owl.
The owls derive their name from the twin tufts jutting from their brows that look like horns. Another distinct trait is they don’t build their own nests but take over ones that other birds have made and no longer occupy.
This is where a watchful human comes in.
Van Liming, a retired area resident, first observed horned owls in a tree eight years ago. A pair had caught his eye while roosting in a nest a hawk had departed in the winter.
These owls, with their striking appearance and bold demeanor, piqued his interest enough to do some research on them. And then more.
“So 2015 began my learning experience,” Liming said. “It’s been a fascinating journey.”
By 2020, the owls had inspired him to take up a new pastime: photographing them and their offspring and sharing the pictures with people on an email list which grew to 170 birders.
That year, he noticed a nest used by owls was deteriorating and would be vulnerable to winds. It needed to be replaced with something sturdier.
“Unless we procured or built a man-made nest, we would not have owls in 2021,” Liming said.
Just as he feared, strong gusts knocked the flimsy nest to the ground, though fortunately the owls had already left for the season.
Through an online search, he found a woman in Delaware who assembles bird nests, including for great horned owls, he said. He then asked the people on his email list for donations to cover the cost.
About 70 people chipped in a total of $1,300, more than triple what was needed to buy the manufactured nest, Liming said. He gave the surplus $900 to the Santa Fe Raptor Center.
“So it really was kind of a community effort,” he said.
Using a tree crane, an operator hoisted Liming to branches 30 feet high, where he secured the nest with tubing and heavy duty wire. Liming installed the nest in December so it would be ready for the horned owls that typically fly to New Mexico in February.
It was uncertain whether the owls would accept the artificial nest, he said. The male owl will scout out a nest, but the female must approve of it, not unlike many human couples.
In late January, a male owl explored the nest and made a guttural sound, he said. A week later, the female joined him and recently she had three babies.
From now on, when owls come to the plaza, they’ll have a safe and secure nest to produce offspring, he said.
Great horned owls have become local celebrities, drawing regional interest, with people driving from as far away as Los Alamos to check them out, Liming said.
“People are always happy to see them nesting,” Liming said. “They are a great creature.”