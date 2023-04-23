042023 jw baby owls1.jpg

Going against their nocturnal nature, a pair of baby great horned owls watch traffic in the Rancho Viejo area from the man-made nest local resident Van Liming had constructed and shipped from Delaware for them. Liming has been following the activity of horned owls in the area since 2015 and photographing them to share with an email list that has grown to 170 people. When Liming noticed the nest would be vulnerable to winds in 2020, he solicited $1,300 from the group to have a new nest built for the birds and shipped to New Mexico from Delaware.

 Jim Weber/The New Mexican

With its marbled markings, a sheath of ridged feathers covering its breast and belly and piercing yellow eyes, the great horned owl adds panache to the New Mexico landscape.

A pair of the owls — a male and female — have taken up temporary residence in a human-made nest in Rancho Viejo Plaza south of Santa Fe.

The two birds recently hatched triplets in a nest crafted in Delaware and shipped here to accommodate this specific breed of owl.

042023 jw baby owls3.jpg

Van Liming says the great horned owls near the Rancho Viejo plaza have become local celebrities. “People are always happy to see them nesting,” Liming said. “They are a great creature.”

