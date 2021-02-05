Fifteen-year-old Orion Olausson of Santa Fe jumps his bicycle Friday at Frenchy’s Field on a ramp he built out wooden boards and bricks.
spotlight
photo feature
Ramping up to full speed
- By Luis Sánchez Saturno The New Mexican
-
- Updated
- 0
Advertisement
Articles
- St. Anne pastor has polarizing effect among faithful
- Tsunami of evictions possible in Santa Fe, report warns
- Inn of Five Graces named best hotel in New Mexico by ‘U.S. News & World Report’
- Teacher safety concerns clash with desire to reopen New Mexico schools
- Daily COVID-19 count continues decline as New Mexico receives new shipment of vaccine
- Trashing of Franklin Miles Park stains Little League
- New Mexico lawmakers consider limits to governor’s emergency power
- Madame Matisse owner opening Thai restaurant on Canyon Road
- Santa Fe park gets makeover as city ends encampments
- New Mexico State Police officer fatally shot on I-10 near Las Cruces
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Biden’s pause on oil causes concern in New Mexico (63)
- Repeal of anti-abortion law among first orders of business for New Mexico lawmakers (59)
- New Mexico Senate panel endorses repeal of 'antiquated' abortion ban (49)
- Santa Fe man says his experience outside Capitol was peaceful, ‘jovial’ (48)
- New Mexico vaccine rollout sows confusion (45)
- New Mexico GOP leader still stands by Trump (42)
- St. Anne pastor has polarizing effect among faithful (42)
- Cowboys for Trump leader arrested by FBI (41)
- MLK Day brings an unwanted comparison (41)
- Priority for vaccines still muddled in New Mexico (39)
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.