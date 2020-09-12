For some locals, Santa Fe hasn't been the same since Don Diego de Vargas left downtown.
On Saturday morning, during what would have been Fiesta de Santa Fe celebrations if it weren't for the pandemic, about 50 people gathered in the garden next to the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi, near where a statue of the Spanish conquistador stood before its removal in June.
Through an hour of masked prayer and a short walk to the Plaza, demonstrators spoke of preserving Spanish Catholic heritage and tradition, and pushing back against a summer of protests in which monuments in New Mexico and nationwide have come under increased scrutiny for what they celebrate.
"What are we celebrating here?" Monsignor Jerome Martinez y Alire asked the crowd. "Hello? We are celebrating reconciliation. In 1692, Diego de Vargas returned to establish peace between the Native American Pueblos and Spanish people. That reconciliation continued for several more years because reconciliation doesn't take a break."
For some, two downtown monuments that are still standing are proof that reconciliation has yet to take place. In June, Three Sisters Collective, an activist group founded by Pueblo women, sent a letter to Mayor Alan Webber asking him to remove the de Vargas statue and two obelisks they said "celebrate oppressors who led genocide and systematic oppression on the Indigenous Peoples of this region."
The obelisk in the center of the Plaza is dedicated to "heroes" who died in battle with "savage Indians," and the obelisk near the downtown post office is dedicated to frontiersman Kit Carson.
Demonstrators said Saturday they are concerned the obelisks will be the next to come down.
"You see what's going on around the country, taking down statues and taking down different figures from butter to syrup," Patrick Varela, a member of Spanish cultural organization Union Protectiva de Santa Fe, said in reference to Land O'Lakes and Aunt Jemima changing their logos and branding to avoid racial stereotypes. "If you think about it, they're erasing every single culture."
After the prayer, half the crowd walked to the Plaza, where the conversation turned from prayer to politics.
Members of Caballeros de Vargas, who dress up as de Vargas and his men every year during the Fiesta de Santa Fe, donned capes and feathers to bemoan anti-facists and the Black Lives Matter movement as well as activist groups Three Sisters Collective and Red Nation for protesting the city's Spanish-centric traditions, which have been criticized for glorifying the genocide of Indigenous people.
"The fact that we celebrate our history has nothing to do with being wrong. It's something we were born with. It's our culture we will take to our grave," said James Rivera, who depicted de Vargas in the Fiesta de Santa Fe in 1988. "If we were Black Lives Matter or antifa, we could take over the Plaza and nobody would say a thing."
There were no counterprotesters Saturday or a police presence. Larger protests organized by Black Lives Matter and Indigenous groups in Santa Fe earlier in the summer drew both police and armed counterprotesters.
Jessie Dickter, who happened to walk by Saturday's demonstration, said she feels her role as a white Santa Fean is to actively work to undo historic and institutional racism.
"I think perhaps those I heard speak today must also accept the hard truth that Spanish conquistadors not only 'founded' Santa Fe but were also responsible for mass systemic atrocities against Native peoples that cannot be glossed over," Dickter said. "These statues of conquistadors glorify individuals who committed this systemic violence and prevent us from having honest conversations about New Mexico's past."
Next to the Plaza obelisk, Richard Barela, vice president of Union Protectiva de Santa Fe, defended the Spanish colonization of New Mexico by saying the crimes were worthwhile.
"To say, ‘Well, the Spanish did that in 1600,’ there was probably bad, but there was also good. Look at what was established here as a result of those Spanish coming here. They established a government. They brought horses," Barela said. "I think a lot of people don't realize that. They're just focused on the fact, oh no, they cut some foots off and all that. And that was wrong, that was wrong, but overall you got to look at the 100 percent."
Barela was referencing Spanish conquistador Don Juan de Oñate, who oversaw a massacre at Acoma Pueblo in which he ordered the right foot to be cut off 24 captives, according to historians.
An online petition asking local mayors to preserve Spanish monuments had reached over 3,000 signatures as of Saturday.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.