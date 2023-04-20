U.S. Deputy Secretary of Education Cindy Marten chats with Rebecca Vigil, 17, a junior at the Santa Fe Indian School, of Santa Clara and Tesuque Pueblo, on Thursday after she performed a song at the Santa Fe Indian school during a visit by the Secretary. Marten was on her “Raise the Bar: Lead the World” tour by traveling to the Greater Santa Fe area, to discuss how they can continue to promote academic excellence and prepare students for global competitiveness. 

