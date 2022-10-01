Lawmakers concerned about New Mexico’s worst-in-the-nation rate of alcohol-related deaths are focused on revising how the state taxes alcohol.

Last month, the Legislative Health and Human Services Committee chose an alcohol tax increase as one of its top priorities for 2023, and this week, another committee will hear tax experts present on the topic.

Several top lawmakers agree the state’s alcohol taxes should be higher, but they don’t know how much to increase them, whether to change how the taxes are levied and what to do with the revenues raised.

