Vulnerable areas in the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire zone have largely dodged the destructive flooding and debris flow that have concerned officials for days.
But they maintained vigilance is critical.
Officials said no severe flooding or damage had been reported as of late Wednesday afternoon, but added the soil that has been saturated by rains for the past few days continues to put people at risk — particularly if heavy thunderstorms hit.
Incident meteorologist Andy Gorelow called the rain in Mora and San Miguel counties "beneficial."
"The rain we have been seeing has not been coming all at once, which has been very helpful in mitigating any flash flood conditions," Gorelow said. "The beneficial rain has been slow and steady, there's been quite a bit of it, and it's been very, very helpful to the fire."
Gorelow said rain chances would decrease somewhat in the next few days, but thunderstorms could be on tap again during the weekend.
The fire remained at 341,471 acres with 72 percent containment. Operations section chief trainee Heath Barker said the rain has slowed the growth of the blaze in the Pecos Wilderness, where it had grown by more than 15,000 acres last week.
Meanwhile, the Federal Emergency Management Agency's disaster recovery center in Mora will close Saturday, though residents of all counties who have been affected by wildfires may visit other recovery centers in the state.