For those welcoming rain as a form of relief from drought conditions, the news is good.

But New Mexico residents who fear further effects of flash flooding, particularly those who live in burn scar areas spread throughout the state, this week's forecast could bring more angst.

Rain is expected across much of the state in coming days, with a series of upper-level disturbances likely to bring thunderstorms and, possibly, flash flooding as soon as Tuesday and into the weekend, meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Albuquerque said.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

