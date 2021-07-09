TAOS — Several dozen attendees of the Rainbow Family Gathering in the Carson National Forest have faced citations from Forest Service officers alleging an array of offenses — including possession of cannabis, which remains illegal on federal land.
Forest Service spokeswoman Hilary Markin said the charges “ranged from illegal campfires to hard drugs. ... They kind of run the gamut.”
The Rainbow Family of Living Light is a loose-knit, leaderless group with thousands of members who gather in a forest each summer for a weeks-long campout — though last year's event was canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic. The inaugural Rainbow Family Gathering was held in 1972 in Colorado. The event in the Carson, which has drawn a few thousand people since late June, is at least the fourth held in New Mexico.
Markin said a large number of citations are issued every year the gathering takes place.
“With any large group of people, you’re going to have a percentage of gathering participants who are going to engage in illegal or socially unacceptable behavior,” she said.
But this year, she added, there was a notable increase in hard drugs and weapons discovered during traffic stops at the gathering.
Members of the group who congregated July 2 at the Carson National Forest headquarters to contest their citations via Zoom saw it differently.
They felt their charges — related to cracked windshields, improperly secured loads and cannabis — were punitive.
Joshua Tree, a Taos resident who has been helping out at the gathering, said it was his second court appearance in a week. He had been delivering fresh water to the event to help prevent giardia when he was ticketed for an unsecured load, he said, which he disputes.
“I’m from Taos,” Tree said, “and we know what an unsecured load is all about.”
Tree said he felt the group was being unfairly targeted.
“This is something … they only do to us,” he said. “Yesterday … [law enforcement officers] were sitting there, ticketing people for parking with one tire on the forest road.”
Many people said they had received cannabis possession charges after being pulled over for minor infractions. The Forest Service had drug dogs on standby to sniff cars.
As the Rainbow gatherers were brought one by one into the cordoned-off court area — a tent in the parking lot — to appear before a federal judge in a virtual hearing July 2, many of their charges were dismissed.
Linda Ginesta was the first person to have her charge tossed out. While she was overjoyed, she was dismayed for having been charged in the first place.
The moment she turned onto Forest Road 76 to attend the gathering, a Forest Service officer pulled her over for reasons that still aren’t clear to her, she said. The officer brought out a narcotics K-9, which picked up the scent of cannabis, she added.
Ginesta is a patient in the New Mexico Medical Cannabis Program.
After receiving that first ticket, Ginesta said, “within two minutes, I got pulled over by another [officer] who said I didn’t have my seat belt on, which was also not true.”
Both tickets eventually were dismissed.
“These people are just really wasting taxpayers’ money today on this show of nonsense,” Ginesta said. “Yeah, there are people that show up to the gathering that are not good people. They’re not what I consider my family. We’re just the people that are trying to remind people that there’s light, and there’s goodness, and that’s what we want for every single human being on this planet."
While most of the charges were minor citations issued by the Forest Service, an Albuquerque man who attended an early gathering of Rainbow Family members in the Carson last month was arrested by Taos County sheriff’s deputies and accused of shooting a gun and driving recklessly at the site.
Star Albright, who has been attending Rainbow Family gatherings since 1985, said the contentious relationship between the group and the U.S. Forest Service had developed over the decades.
He said he believes they have been unfairly targeted because they refuse to sign a permit when they hold their annual event.
“They didn’t even ask for us to sign a permit this year,” he said. “This is the harassment that occurs because we refuse to sign a permit to peaceably assemble under the First Amendment of the United States Constitution.”
James Kirkland, appearing for a cannabis citation, also said he felt the treatment was unfair, especially the use of the drug dogs.
“Normal traffic stops do not constitute the right for an illegal search and seizure with a dope dog,” he said. “Even though we’re a recognized tribe, we’re considered terrorists.”
This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of the Santa Fe New Mexican.
