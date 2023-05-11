April showers may bring May flowers, but May is going to bring more showers to keep those flowers growing in Northern New Mexico. 

And in the short run at least, the expected precipitation will help firefighters combat any blazes still burning this weekend. 

However, there is also a chance it could lead to isolated flooding in the Sangre de Cristos and in the burn scar of last year's Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott

