BikeFeature_RGB.jpg

Ace McGuire, 9, and his father, Kelly McGuire, ride around Ragle Park on Wednesday as clouds hang over the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Rain turning into snow is expected to hit Santa Fe over the next few days.

 Matt Dahlseid/The New Mexican

A Pacific storm system combined with an additional cold front is expected bring winter weather back to New Mexico and may have some effects on Santa Fe on Thursday and Friday.

Michael Anand, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Albuquerque, said Eastern New Mexico will likely get rain Wednesday. It is expected to turn into snow overnight as a cold front moves into the area.

Santa Fe will likely get rain early Thursday, Anand said. The rain is expected to turn into snow as the day progresses.