Ace McGuire, 9, and his father, Kelly McGuire, ride around Ragle Park on Wednesday as clouds hang over the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Rain turning into snow is expected to hit Santa Fe over the next few days.
A Pacific storm system combined with an additional cold front is expected bring winter weather back to New Mexico and may have some effects on Santa Fe on Thursday and Friday.
Michael Anand, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Albuquerque, said Eastern New Mexico will likely get rain Wednesday. It is expected to turn into snow overnight as a cold front moves into the area.
Santa Fe will likely get rain early Thursday, Anand said. The rain is expected to turn into snow as the day progresses.
“We’re expecting a second cold front to move in from the northeast, and so when that cold front moves through Santa Fe late Thursday into early Friday — that’s when we’re expecting the switch over to snow,”Anand said.
He added windy conditions are expected to move through the City Different along with the cold front Thursday night going into Friday morning.
Significant snow accumulations are expected to hit the northern mountains Wednesday through Friday, according to a news release from the weather service.
Reduced snow levels are expected to hit lower-elevation locales Thursday along New Mexico’s central mountain chain and to the east, according to the release.