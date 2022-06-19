Rainstorms in the area of the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire have helped limit the growth of the blaze, but it's likely to continue through this spate of cool, wet weather.
"We anticipate to keep getting rain over the fire for the next several days; we don't anticipate the fire to grow very much at all. But I don't think it's going to put it out, not unless this keeps up for some time," said operations section chief Jayson Coil.
The largest fire in New Mexico history, now concentrated in a remote area of the Pecos Wilderness, has burned 341,424 acres and remains 72 percent contained. Coil said some areas of the fire received as much as three-quarters of an inch of rain through Saturday.
Even with more favorable conditions, crews had to put out two new fires on Saturday, dubbed the Picuris and Hondo fires.
But, while acknowledging the fire has been blunted by rain, Coil cautioned the preponderance of dead wood and fuels in areas of the Pecos will continue to be a threat.
"That's just primarily because of that Pecos drainage," he said. "There's so much and so many dead trees, it looks like a ring on your bathtub if you look from Grass Mountain up to the north, along the bottom of those big ridges.
"All that dead wood is dry enough and it's all connected together enough — it has an underside that doesn't get wet," Coil continued. "It's going to continue to burn through there. … Time will tell as it dries out … if it's out or not. We won't know that for several weeks."
Meanwhile, the Midnight Fire, which a week ago threatened small communities in Rio Arriba County, is 95 percent contained. It remained at 4,896 acres and will be transferred Monday morning to a Type 4 team.