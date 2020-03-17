Just in time to remind us that Thursday is the first day of spring, a storm front moving in from the West Coast is expected to bring rain Wednesday before colder temperatures turn it into snow late in the evening and into Thursday morning.
"It looks like a little bit of snow in Santa Fe late Wednesday night and Thursday morning — probably an inch or so in town," said Chuck Jones,a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Albuquerque.
He said temperatures during the day Wednesday should be in the mid-50s before they drop to below freezing at night. On Thursday, temperatures will hover in the low 40s.
"The further northeast you go, the more snow there will be," Jones said. "Certainly the mountains will get snow above the 9,000 feet level — and it could be six to 12 inches in those regions."
Though that mountain snow will matter little to the ski industry in Northern New Mexico, which shut down Sunday due to the coronavirus outbreak, it will provide welcome precipitation in advance of spring runoff.
After the storm moves east and out of New Mexico by midday Thursday, Jones said it will be followed by a few days of breezy to gusty winds in the area.
On Friday, a weak storm system is forecast to move in from the west, but it does not portend much precipitation, Jones said.
Even as spring begins, Jones said there's still a chance for another good snowstorm or two to hit the area as April approaches.
"Typically we have storms in April and they tend to bring wet snow, so we could be looking at some heavy, wet snow events during the month of April," he said. "It's not that unusual."
