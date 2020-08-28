The Caja Fire is expected to be quelled this weekend, while the larger Medio Fire could burn into next week if rainy weather hampers crews’ efforts.
Most of the 283 firefighters battling the Medio Fire on Friday were focused on its western flank, where most of the larger flames were burning, said Steven La-Sky, spokesman for the Southwest Area Incident Management Team assigned to the Medio Fire.
The blaze, sparked by lightning, has charred 3,422 acres in the hills east of Tesuque and was 54 percent contained by Friday evening.
Moderate rainfall over the weekend could extend firefighting efforts for several days because neither air nor ground crews can burn containment lines in the rain, La-Sky said.
“Because of the tactics we’re using, it [rain] actually will delay burn operations but is not enough to put out a fire,” La-Sky said.
The 158-acre Caja Fire, also ignited by lightning, was 85 percent contained Friday.
“I think we’ll have it 100 percent contained by this weekend,” said Santa Fe National Forest spokeswoman Julie Anne Overton.
A dozen firefighters were on the scene Friday, down from the 30 who were battling the blaze west of Santa Fe earlier this week.
The Medio and Caja fires created smoke that darkened the sky above the Santa Fe area for much of the week. However, a U.S. Forest Service air resource adviser said much of the smoke people smelled had drifted from the heavy wildfires in California and Colorado.
West of the Medio Fire, crews were burning dry debris, brush and lower tree limbs to starve the fire of fuels and keep it from spreading toward a neighborhood in the eastern Rio en Medio area, La-Sky said, adding “it’s not going to get that far.”
Crews want the wildfire to meet their lower-intensity fire in this burned-out area, where it will slow and eventually fizzle, La-Sky said.
At this stage, they aren’t concerned about the fire’s northeastern flank, he said. If that portion flares up again, it should run into the burn scar left by the 2011 Pacheco Fire and die from lack of vegetation.
Flames could be seen from a stretch of Forest Road 102 on Friday, La-Sky said. Those were not from the wildfire but from the controlled fires crews were setting to form containment lines, La-Sky said.
Normally, bulldozers and other heavy equipment would dig trenches and move heavier debris, but the lack of forest roads in the area forced crews to do the containment work by hand, La-Sky said.
“We have boots on the ground,” La-Sky said. “It’s old-fashioned firefighting.”
