Parks on the south side of Santa Fe will get a little more attention after the nonprofit Railyard Park Conservancy won grant funding in a national competition focused on ensuring communities provide residents with safe paths to green spaces.
The Santa Fe group was one of seven nationwide to receive a $12,500 grant from the nonprofit Safe Routes to Parks. The funds will be used to identify ways to connect parks, green spaces, schools and trails in south-side neighborhoods for pedestrians and bicycle riders.
The Railyard Park Conservancy will work with the Santa Fe Metropolitan Planning Organization, the Santa Fe Public Schools Sustainability Office, the Santa Fe Conservation Trust and Bike Santa Fe to create a plan to address the often underserved parks.
While the Railyard Park Conservancy typically focuses its efforts on the downtown Railyard Park, said Shannon Palermo, executive director of the conservancy, the decision to focus on southern Santa Fe was a matter of promoting citywide equity.
"Parks like Railyard and the Plaza have programming and are supported with things like the [Santa Fe] Bandstand and movie nights," Palermo said. "Half of our town does not have that infrastructure. From the conservancy's point of view, yes, our work is usually focused around the park — but our work is not in a vacuum."
Palermo noted the Railyard Park and other north-side parks are connected to trails like the Santa Fe Rail Trail, while parks on the south side of Santa Fe lack the same level of connectivity.
Palermo said the conservancy has not yet identified specific parks it will include in the Safe Routes effort, but it is working to pin down locations.
The first step will be to reach out to the community to gauge feedback on south-side parks, she said, and then it will develop an action plan.
The grant will cover a portion of the work on the plan, while the conservancy hopes other local nonprofits or the city of Santa Fe will consider implementing additional initiatives.
The project is likely to work in tandem with previous efforts, including the Metropolitan Planning Organization's Bicycle Master Plan.
Palermo wrote in an email the conservancy is looking to work with community partners who are already implementing a larger Safe Routes to School program grant in Santa Fe, which seeks to improve pedestrian and bicycle routes, as well as infrastructure and safety education around schools.
The outreach portion of the plan is expected to occur throughout the summer.
