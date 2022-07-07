Residents of the Railyard Flats apartment complex, whose homes have been without power for the last three weeks, received more bad news this week.
They will no longer be reimbursed for stays at local hotels and short-term vacation rentals starting Friday; they must vacate the building overnight; and the building’s owner still has no target date for when the outage will be repaired.
In the meantime, none of the tenants have received promised reimbursements for several days of hotel room rentals and other accommodations. Railyards Flats owner Casey Jones LLC — which has taken over communications with tenants from management company Greystar Real Estate Partners — indicated in an email Wednesday it could take three to four weeks for the payments to arrive.
Casey Jones also sent tenants a notification detailing their options going forward. They can return their keys, vacate their unit and get back their deposit, or keep their belongings in their apartment and continue entering the building during the day. Residents who choose to move out will be alerted five days after power is restored and can notify management they intend to move back in. They would then have to repay the deposit and could return to their unit at the same rental price.
The company’s email also confirmed there is no time frame even for a temporary fix for the complex’s faulty electrical system.
“We currently have no update on a schedule for power restoration,” the company wrote. “We are waiting for the Electrical Engineer to finish a temporary power restoration plan that will be submitted for approval to [Public Service Company of New Mexico] and the State of New Mexico.”
City Fire Marshal Geronimo Griego alerted the company that tenants are not permitted to stay in the building overnight, Casey Jones wrote, and the complex will be locked from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. every day.
Officials from Casey Jones LLC could not be reached for comment.
Matthew Hinds, a community manager at Railyard Flats, previously said he could not comment on behalf of Greystar.
City spokesman Dave Herndon said in a brief statement Thursday that Griego ordered the building closed overnight because “it’s unknown whether smoke alarms work properly.” He indicated the building would be closed entirely only if safety equipment — such as the fire alarm and sprinkler system — are not functioning properly. It was unclear whether the equipment is being tested.
The city is offering temporary housing for some Railyard Flats tenants in former college dormitory buildings at the largely vacant city-owned midtown campus on St. Michael’s Drive. Mayor Alan Webber said 16 units have been set aside to accommodate displaced residents of the troubled complex, which has more than 50 units.
“This could be a pretty good short-term solution to a very unexpected event that has taken both tenants and management by surprise,” Webber said. “If we can get a little bit of time for people to get a better solution … that would be a big win for everybody.”
The mayor said the city is working with management at Railyard Flats, and that a “master lease” is in the works so residents may stay at the midtown campus. The city also has been meeting with tenants about their concerns, he added.
Payments made by tenants between June 17 and June 30 can go toward rent at the midtown campus until power is restored to their apartments.
Railyard Flats resident Hugh Thomas said he was pleased with Webber for securing temporary housing at the campus, but he’s frustrated that residents have not been provided with hotel reimbursements.
“There have been some tiny steps forward,” he said. “However, the one thing that’s just causing so much despair right now is the fact that not only have we not received a penny in reimbursement — there’s no definitive as to when we will.”
Donna Huaman-Castillo said she is working with her renter’s insurance provider to see if she can continue staying at Hotel Santa Fe until power is restored at the complex.
She probably won’t resort to living at the midtown campus.
“They want us to pay out of pocket for that, and that doesn’t sound right,” she said.
Getting power back online at the apartment building is a multipronged task involving the state Construction Industries Division, PNM and the city.
Bernice Geiger, a spokeswoman for the state Regulation and Licensing Department, which oversees the Construction Industries Division, wrote in an email Thursday both a temporary and permanent solution are in the works. But it was unclear when any of the work will be done.
The Construction Industries Division is waiting for the building’s contractor on the electrical project to submit a permit application, she wrote. If the application is approved by the state and PNM, the electric utility can temporarily restore power to the building.
“Working in parallel is the permanent resolution,” Geiger wrote. “The contractor will have to have a new engineering design that replaces existing equipment.”
The division would then review the design, issue a permit and inspect the work.
The global supply chain shortage is a major hurdle to such projects, Geiger added.