The Railyard Flats saga may come to an end sooner than expected.

The complex's ownership group, Casey Jones LLC, said stranded residents may be able to return to their homes by Dec. 31 — nearly six months after persistent problems with power at the 4-year-old complex forced many to move.

Almost all of the required parts needed to repair the building's power panels have been shipped, Casey Jones wrote in an email last week.

