Tenants of Santa Fe’s Railyard Flats apartment complex have been waiting for electricity to be restored to their units since June 15. Now, it seems the problem may persist until early next year.

A representative of Casey Jones LLC, the complex’s ownership group, said in an email that a 1,200-amp panel that is a “major component” needed to restore the electricity won’t be shipped to them until Jan. 26, 2023.

“We had been led to believe the building would be up and running by mid/late November, but the manufacturer of the parts would not previously release estimated ship dates for parts,” the spokesperson said in an email.

