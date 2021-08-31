The Santa Fe Railyard Community Corp. announced Tuesday that Christine Robertson will serve as its new executive director.
She replaces Richard Czoski, who retired Tuesday from the top position at the nonprofit, which is responsible for overseeing development of the Santa Fe Railyard.
Robertson will start Sept. 7.
She previously worked as executive director of the 140-unit Las Soleras Senior Living and general manager of the 100-unit Fort Marcy Hotel Suites.
She also worked in Angel Fire as executive director of the Angel Fire Resort.
“There are so many things I love about the Railyard area, the vibrancy, the friendliness,” Robertson said in a prepared statement. “When I became aware the Executive Director position was available, I saw an opportunity to utilize my property management and tourism experience and immediately wanted to be part of this effort. I’m beyond thrilled to work with the SFRCC Board, Staff and Partners on the continuing development of these neighborhoods.”
The city of Santa Fe purchased the 50-acre Railyard site in 1995 from a firm formed by the Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe Railway.
The Santa Fe Railyard Community Corp. was formed in 2006 to manage the property through an agreement with the city.
