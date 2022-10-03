030821Train_92.JPG

The Rail Runner Express arrives at the N.M. 599 station outside Santa Fe in March 2021 on its first day in operation after it was shut down for the first year of the coronavirus pandemic. Since the reopening, ridership on the commuter train service has dropped 19 percent.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican file photo

Passenger travel on the New Mexico Rail Runner Express has declined by 19 percent since the Belen-to-Santa Fe rail service started up again in March 2021 following a year of inactivity brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

But leaders at the Rio Metro Regional Transit District, which oversees the state-owned train, are trying to entice riders back by adding more trains and something passengers have long desired: free internet access.

Tony Sylvester, special projects manager for the Rio Metro Regional Transit District, told members of the Legislature’s interim Transportation Infrastructure Revenue Subcommittee he thinks the new offering will “absolutely” draw old and new riders alike.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

Popular in the Community