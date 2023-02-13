The safety arms for a Rail Runner Express commuter train crossing at one of Santa Fe's busiest intersections malfunctioned late Monday afternoon due to heavy snowfall throughout the city, backing up traffic at St. Francis Drive and Cerrillos Road for up to an hour.

Santa Fe police Lt. Jose Gonzales said law enforcement received reports of the malfunctioning crossing arms around 4 p.m. Officers arrived at the intersection a few minutes later, he added, and the traffic jam was cleared up by around 5 p.m. 

Gonzales said someone who might have been a technician with the Rail Runner got to the intersection "fairly quickly" and was able to get the arms' circuit back in working order. The lieutenant said he spoke with Rail Runner officials and was told the malfunction stems from a "reoccurring issue with the inclement weather. ... The circuits get saturated at the crossings."