Rio Metro is adding more midmorning and midday trains to its Rail Runner service starting Monday.

The daily train service from Santa Fe to Albuquerque to Belen will now have two additional trains on both weekdays and Saturdays, the Rio Metro Regional Transit District said in a news release.

“We have always worked our schedule to accommodate a typical 9-to-5 workday, but since the pandemic — that has changed,” said Executive Director Dewey Cave. “Fewer people are traveling to work five days a week, and many are less likely to have a 9-to-5 workday, so this schedule really addresses that changing workday.”

