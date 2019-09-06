Radio host remembered for ‘living juicy’

For 87 years, Rhea Goodman, a longtime Santa Fe radio talk-show host, tai chi practitioner, swing dancer and interior designer, lived juicy.
That is, she did what she wanted, tried to learn how to live a more conscious life and, on her weekly radio show, interviewed people who, she liked to say, deserved to be heard.
In late July, dealing with an inoperable brain tumor, Goodman signed off her show, Living Juicy, after some two decades. Last Friday, she died peacefully at her Santa Fe home, her daughter, Nina Simons, said.
“She had a good, long life and she made the most of it,” Simons said. “She had this insatiable desire to learn from interviewing other people and to bring together this sort of kaleidoscopic exploration of what creates a juicy life.”
Goodman, who was born in New York City on Dec. 19, 1931, and moved to Santa Fe in the early 1980s, started her radio show, titled after the way she sought to live, on local community station KSFR in 1999.
Over the years, she interviewed artists, activists, anthropologists, doctors, healers, people who dealt with preparing for death and people who focused improving one’s life. Before taping the show, she would first engage her guests in some background banter and then insist they play a game of “sponge ball catch” in which they would toss a ball around to loosen up for the broadcast.
“She was an interviewer extraordinaire,” said Merrylin LeBlanc, program director of KSFR, which is housed on the campus of the Santa Fe Community College. “So many people knew Rhea. I used to call her Santa Fe’s welcoming committee.”
Goodman’s son Tony Simons said the Living Juicy show helped his mother feed “a deep hunger for connection.” He said the show helped her build and maintain a community of friends and followers.
Goodman, who could sometimes be found singing at piano bars, long fostered an unrealized ambition to become an actress. She told her daughter that she once appeared in an off-Broadway stage production and was surprised when a theater producer came backstage and gave her a card, asking her to give him a call. She never did.
“That was one of her, ‘Ah, I would have loved to do this but I never did,’ moments,” Simons said. “I think that’s part of what she wanted to do. But what was apparent is that she was called into the realm of creativity.”
Goodman — who was twice married, twice divorced and who had two children, Tony and Nina Simons — worked with her first husband, Barnett Simons, in his interior-decorating business in New York before she started her own company, the Quilt Gallery, in the 1970s. Nina Simons said her mother traveled throughout the country to buy antique quilts that she sold to collectors and museums.
Goodman, who kept her second husband’s last name, came to Santa Fe with a boyfriend in a Volkswagen bus sometime around 1981 or 1982 and “fell in love with it and stayed,” her daughter said. While here, Goodman continued to work as an interior designer and design consultant.
Elle Herrera, a dance instructor and friend of Goodman’s, said she was “an appreciator of beautiful, wonderful things. Her home was a reflection of that, filled with fantastic representations of beauty. She had a very sensual nature and always appreciated the art. She always wanted to know the ‘juicy’ details of my life.”
KSFR aired the Living Juicy show through July of this year when, in what turned out to be Goodman’s last show, the host interviewed Jamie Bernstein, daughter of renowned composer, conductor and musician Leonard Bernstein. (Last year Jamie Bernstein published Famous Father Girl: A Memoir of Growing Up Bernstein.)
LeBlanc said KSFR will run a special tribute show to Goodman at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 26.
Nina Simons said the family plans a private celebration of her mother’s life.
Goodman’s Chihuahua, Nico, who often accompanied Goodman to the radio station, is in good hands, Nina Simons said.