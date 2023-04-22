TAOS — Car windows down, volume up, and the infectiously danceable Latin rhythms come on over the stereo.

It seems unfair to be bound by a seat belt when Taos-based KXMT Radio Exitos, 99.1 FM, puts boleros, merengues and even bossa novas on the airwaves.

For Rudy Baca, station manager and morning DJ for Radio Exitos, the goal isn’t just to make people dance — it’s also to preserve a deep heritage. Latin music often places the culture under a looking glass, describing its history both regionally and nationally, he said. The music details oppressive moments and difficulties as well as beauty and tradition, he added.

This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of The Santa Fe New Mexican.

Recommended for you