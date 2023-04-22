"A lot of the songs describe our history," Baca said. "A lot of the songs describe how the Latins perceive love, how the Latins perceive dance, how they perceive a lot of things in their daily lives, so the music has a lot to do with that.’
Rudy Baca, station manager and morning DJ for Radio Exitos, takes a song request form a caller Wednesday. Baca says by sharing Latin music, he is helping to preserve the culture.
Nathan Burton/Taos News
KXMT plays Latin music ranging from salsa, tango and Bossa nova to mariachi and norteño.
Nathan Burton/Taos News
TAOS — Car windows down, volume up, and the infectiously danceable Latin rhythms come on over the stereo.
It seems unfair to be bound by a seat belt when Taos-based KXMT Radio Exitos, 99.1 FM, puts boleros, merengues and even bossa novas on the airwaves.
For Rudy Baca, station manager and morning DJ for Radio Exitos, the goal isn’t just to make people dance — it’s also to preserve a deep heritage. Latin music often places the culture under a looking glass, describing its history both regionally and nationally, he said. The music details oppressive moments and difficulties as well as beauty and tradition, he added.
Most of all, it keeps aspects of Latin culture alive, preserving a unique type of storytelling.
“A lot of the songs describe our history,” Baca said. “A lot of the songs describe how the Latins perceive love, how the Latins perceive dance, how they perceive a lot of things in their daily lives.”
Born and raised in Questa, Baca has been steeped in this music all his life, from the sounds of the border to the rancheras of Northern New Mexico, home to a unique dialect of Spanish. This rare dialect, which some people believe has dwindled in recent decades, was once the language of the regional folk music, which derived from Pueblo folk music and later became infused with European genres, such as polka and various Latin styles.
“The music is really important to our culture,” Baca said. “It tells a lot of stories about the past. We have a lot of musicians that do pieces about the history of New Mexico, about our chiles here — in particular, chile verde rock tells about the harvest of the chile here and how it’s eaten.”
At Radio Exitos, Baca focuses on musical traditions but also shines a light on more modern iterations of Latin music.
Fifteen years ago, he thought the music might fade away as fewer new artists were performing Latin music or incorporating it into their work, he said. But he’s been pleasantly surprised with a recent resurgence, especially among young musicians in Taos.
The new music preserves old themes, revitalizing them with modern elements but delivering the same message, he said.
“There are younger artists that have really brought it back. I love seeing that because I want this music to move on into the 29th century — way up into the future,” Baca said. “I think it’s something that, if we try to instill into our listeners more of the music that is upbeat and tells stories, I think our younger generation will pick it up, enjoy it, and that’ll carry us on into the next generation.”
The preservation of Latin music is a priority throughout Northern New Mexico, and most school districts — including Taos, Peñasco and Questa — offer mariachi classes to students.
“The young generation is the future for our music,” Baca said.
He noted the radio station offers free concerts — with one planned on Mother’s Day — to expose children to Latin music.
“We try to inspire our youth to continue our music,” Baca said. “... We like our younger kids to go out there and listen to the music, get inspired by it, understand what it means that your father or mother liked this music — it has something in your soul. I think that’s the way we want to go with it: to preserve the soul of the music in people.”
Baca hopes to retire soon and is looking for someone to fill his shoes.
“The only way for this station to move forward and capture that richness that the music needs and deserves is to have someone new in here,” he said. “I think if we had a new DJ with some new ideas, with some of that knowledge of the new music, I think we’d flourish here.”
He sees a bright future for Radio Exitos.
“The new artists coming up are excellent, and they’re producing music at an alarming rate,” Baca said. “I never thought I’d see this happen, but it is so heartwarming to see those new musicians make new music, create new music, have it on the air, and I think that is the future for KXMT — all the new artists and all the new music, and perhaps a couple of new DJs as well.”
This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of The Santa Fe New Mexican.