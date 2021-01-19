Pete Gurule had an ear for music and a knack for promoting others on his radio show.
But it's his selflessness many of his friends will miss most.
Gurule, a popular local radio disc jockey, massage therapist and father of two, was shot dead in his doorway early Monday morning, Santa Fe police said. Edwin Anaya, 33, was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree murder in the killing.
Gurule is the third homicide victim in the city since the beginning of the year.
Gurule, 40, spun tracks at KSFR-FM for 20 years, and friends and colleagues said he enjoyed talking about others' work on air and around the bar, patio and house-party scenes.
"He was always really great at giving others the spotlight like, ‘Hey, let me feature you on this,’ or ‘Here, you take this gig tonight,’ ” said Jennifer Castro, a fellow DJ. "Not a lot of DJs are like that. Once they get a gig, they tend to hoard it for themselves."
Gurule, known to listeners as "DJ Phi," described his multigenre KSFR show as something "for those still tuned in and seeking musical enlightenment heading towards the witching hour or chasing the sunrise."
Listeners regularly tuned into Gurule's show, "Friday Night Mixx Fixx."
Gurule's dedication to the show was real, friends say.
"At the end of 2006 there was a huge blizzard that buried Santa Fe. The station management sent out word that we shouldn't bother coming in. But I was listening to the radio that night, and right at midnight I heard a voice say, ‘Hi, everybody, this is DJ Phi,’ ” recalled Steve Terrell, a former reporter at The New Mexican and a KSFR host. "Apparently he didn't get the word about staying home. He was a little out of breath, but he braved the snow and bad roads and was ready to rock."
Santa Fe police said officers found Anaya, who made the 911 call, after 2 a.m. off Rancho Siringo Road, where he was questioned and arrested.
Officers described Anaya, 33, as difficult to understand as he surrendered a handgun and admitted to shooting someone in self-defense. Police believe Anaya and Gurule to be third or fourth cousins, according to the criminal complaint.
On Tuesday, a vehicle neighbors said belonged to Gurule remained in the driveway. A substance that may have been blood could still be seen around the front doorway of the house where the shooting took place.
For those who knew Gurule, it was a sad end to a life filled with sound.
"He was very quick-witted and good on the air," Castro said. "But he really liked to let his music do the talking."
