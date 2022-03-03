Many Ukrainians are enduring brutal overnight cold in bomb shelters with no running water as Russia’s siege rages overhead, a rabbi in the war zone told a rapt audience of Jewish listeners in Santa Fe and throughout North America.
It’s the first time the shelters have been used since World War II, said Rabbi Yechiel Levitansky, who served in Sumy, Ukraine, from 2004 until Thursday. Levitansky and his family fled their longtime home sometime after his address, said Rabbi Berel Levertov of the Santa Fe Jewish Center-Chabad, who spread the word about the talk in Northern New Mexico.
Sumy, a city of roughly 250,000 residents, is about 35 miles from the Russian border; more than 200 miles from Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv; and more than 700 miles from Ukraine’s eastern border with Slovakia.
“It’s incredible to see how the Ukrainian army is fighting with hands and feet, literally, against the second-largest army in the world,” Levitansky, who is from Santa Monica, Calif., told a live online audience Wednesday night — early Thursday in Sumy.
Levitansky spoke at 6:30 p.m. Mountain Standard Time — which was 3:30 a.m. Thursday local time.
As for the territorial tumult that accompanies war, “As of a few hours ago, I think I was still in Ukraine,” he said.
Levertov’s interests in the region aren’t just humanitarian; his father was from Moscow, and wife Devorah Leah Levertov’s grandparents came to the United States from Ukraine in the 1940s following World War II, he said.
“This crisis is so difficult; there’s no taking sides in anything,” Levertov said before Levitansky’s talk, stressing his concern lies solely with people’s well-being. After the address, he expressed “awe” at Levitansky’s calm demeanor.
Indeed, Levitansky shared a few smiles even as he delivered a somber take on the realities surrounding him.
“Sumy has been surrounded by Russian forces from Day One of this invasion,” he said. “We’re right on the border, and we’re a small city.”
“The devastation that’s coming from the air is becoming unbearable,” he said. “One of the hardest things for us is to leave our communities. People here are hunkering down, are in their basements. … I’m afraid to go on the roads. They’re constantly shooting from all sides.”
It’s a marked change from Levitansky’s early days in the region, he said. Some cities and even streets straddle the Ukraine-Russia border, and residents of the two nations once mingled freely.
That changed in 2014, Levitansky said, when Russia put up fences in the middle of streets to sequester residents.
“You had neighbors who [suddenly] had to go through a border crossing,” he said. Nonetheless, Levitansky said of the war: “When this all started, nobody was expecting it. A lot of people are still in denial; I’m certainly in denial. I cannot imagine that something like this could happen in 2022.”
Levitansky told audience members a siren sounded Thursday morning in Sumy, warning the Russian army had crossed the border.
“I never knew Sumy had a siren; I didn’t know we were that advanced,” he said. “People don’t have running water. The electricity goes off here and there.”
An audience member asked Levitansky about the scene on the streets, and he was cautious in his answer for fear of revealing his location.
“I can say that in the last two days, the surroundings have been completely demolished,” he said, adding the devastation severely limits mobility.
A curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. further restricts movement.
“Curfew here means, unfortunately, if someone is out in the street and is not identified, they don’t ask questions,” Levitansky said. “It’s been very difficult to get around, very difficult to find products. … The stores are practically empty by now. Yesterday they were rationing bread, only one loaf per person.”
What happens once those meager supplies run out?
“I don’t have the answer to that question; I only have the problem of that question, and I’m dealing with it on a daily basis,” Levitansky said.
