The state Attorney General’s Office is about to have its first new leader in nearly a decade, and he’s hiring.

Democrat Raúl Torrez of Albuquerque was poised to become New Mexico’s top law enforcement official late Tuesday, capturing 57 percent of the votes cast statewide in his race against Republican Jeremy Gay, according to unofficial vote totals.

The position, long considered a potential launching pad to higher office, is being vacated by Hector Balderas, who is term limited. The job pays about $95,000 per year and carries the responsibility of overseeing an approximately $42 million annual budget and about 200 employees.

