Marianne L. watches crows fly on a quiet Canyon Road from the window of the Nuart Gallery on Thursday afternoon.
spotlight
Photo feature
Quiet day on Canyon Road
Richard Olmsted
Paginator
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Advertisement
Articles
- U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján suffers stroke
- Year of the Tiger symbolizes recovery and growth
- Santa Fe clinic says it won't treat unvaccinated patients in person
- Santa Fe Public Schools prepares to dramatically change grading
- Nonverbal man who's made connections across Santa Fe facing terminal cancer
- Severe winter weather conditions likely headed to Santa Fe at midweek
- Hundreds turn out for 'Oppenheimer' casting call
- Police: Pedestrian killed on I-25 near Richards Avenue
- Man accused of break-in, eating resident's shrimp, leaving $200
- Police identify Santo Domingo man killed on I-25
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Estancia mayor says he's not anti-government — just anti-authority (68)
- PNM: Summertime could include rotating outages (45)
- Speaker Egolf finally steps up on predatory lending (40)
- Santa Fe clinic says it won't treat unvaccinated patients in person (36)
- Survey finds faith in elections faltering in N.M. (34)
- Pete's Place shelter announces 'zero-tolerance' policy for nearby campers (33)
- Bill would prosecute parents for allowing kids access to guns (28)
- U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján suffers stroke (26)
- Afghan refugees get help in Santa Fe, but housing still an 'urgent need' (24)
- Santa Fe County deputies union votes no confidence in sheriff (23)
- New Mexico sees nearly 15,000 new coronavirus cases in three days (22)
- High noon at the Capitol on predatory lending (21)
- 'Rust' shooting prompts bill requiring actors to take gun safety training (21)
- Senate confirms appointment of public education secretary after GOP grilling (21)
- Website gives Santa Fe high marks for art scene (19)
- Santa Fe Public Schools prepares to dramatically change grading (17)
- In New Mexico, it's dangerous to be a pedestrian (17)
- Luján's stroke alters path forward for Democrats (17)
- LANL workers contaminated in radiation leak (15)
- Storefront lenders lose battle; war over 175% interest rates goes on (15)
- Opinion split on legislation that would allow 16- and 17-year-olds to vote in local elections (15)
- Much to consider at next Planning Commission meeting (14)
- Leading Democrats not ready to back hydrogen hub bill (14)
- Rio Rancho man killed in one of two police shootings Wednesday (13)
- Some good weapons against omicron hard to access (13)
- Report: New Mexico motorists paying price for poor roads (13)
- New Mexico is ready to protect voting rights (13)
- Father/son coaching duo mourned by community (13)
- Hundreds turn out for 'Oppenheimer' casting call (13)
- Don't take away our field — enough already (13)
- La Cieneguilla Petroglyphs suffer graffiti damage (13)
- Pros and pols wreck the language, one ton at a time (12)
- Blizzard buffets East Coast with deep snow, winds, flooding (12)
- Resident says Pete's Place still a 'nuisance' despite changes (12)
- Job description for deputy city manager approved (12)
- Report: Industry stalls payday loan caps (24)
- New Mexico's COVID-19 numbers continue to dip (11)
- SFPS superintendent gets two-year contract (11)
- Man accused of break-in, eating resident's shrimp, leaving $200 (11)
- Indicted lawmaker cultivated benevolent image (11)
- N.M. to get $43M to clean up abandoned oil wells (11)
- Measure to set pay for legislators gets past first hurdle (10)
- House committee halts governor's hydrogen bill (10)
- Police identify Santo Domingo man killed on I-25 (10)
- Santa Fe firefighters try to aid homeless during freezing nights (10)
- Teaching profession faces a crossroads: Will more pay result in more stability? (10)
- Developer seeks changes to former Alvord Elementary site plan (10)
- New Mexican educators demand changes in classrooms (9)
- Health official hopeful as virus cases decline (9)
- Into the wild (11)
- Lawmaker involved in car crash on way to Capitol (9)
- Attack on petroglyphs part of a troubling trend (8)
- Take another look at Las Estrellas sale (8)
- New Mexico lawmakers get earful on pretrial detention proposed changes (8)
- States must stand up to protect voting rights (8)
- Demand representatives stop taxing Social Security (8)
- New benches freshen Plaza's appearance (8)
- Dems see high court pick as chance to revive 2022 prospects (8)
- Santa Fe's new city manager brings 'enthusiasm' to role (8)
- Negotiations seek to avert Smith's grocery strike (7)
- NM governor runs into tough start at session (7)
- Like banners for veterans? Let the City Council know (7)
- Vaccine mandate enforcement delayed at SFCC (7)
- Pretrial release reform deserves better solution (7)
- Bill to ban spent nuclear fuel storage in N.M. advances (7)
- Record $8.47 billion budget clears House (7)
- A Supreme Court appointment to celebrate (7)
- Nonverbal man who's made connections across Santa Fe facing terminal cancer (7)
- Help Afghan refugees coming to Santa Fe (6)
- Safe gun storage saves lives (6)
- Santa Fe Planning Commission gives OK to new apartment complex (22)
- A move down the street packs a lifetime of emotion (6)
- Robertson's defensive hustle paces offensive output in 2-3A victory (6)
- PNM files more detail in appeal of proposed merger (6)
- Cathedral's century-old spruce remembered as 'Grandpa's tree' (6)
- Public comment meetings this week on draft action plan of Wildlife Corridors Act (6)
- U.S. tries to publicize Russian disinformation on Ukraine (6)
- Newspaper vendor could tell a colorful tale (6)
- Water official tells Senate panel drought leaving mark on N.M. (6)
- Winter storm results in accidents, school closures (6)
- Wrongful death suits filed in San Juan County deputy's shooting of Navajo man (6)
- Casting call in Santa Fe on Saturday for Los Alamos-filmed movie (6)
- Homewise project on West Alameda gets City Council approval (6)
- Deuce coupe (6)
- Paying teachers more is a necessary first step (6)
- Pair of Santa Fe robberies could be connected, police say (6)
- Governor's water adviser to become state engineer (6)
- Three crime-related bills make it through committee (5)
- Jan. 6 committee subpoenas fake Trump electors in 7 states (5)
- Argument over barking dogs may have sparked deadly Edgewood shooting (5)
- Authorities in New Mexico search for petroglyph vandals (5)
- New Mexico adds 5,179 COVID-19 cases, 34 deaths (5)
- Governor appoints first infrastructure director (5)
- Two Santa Fe men arrested on federal drug trafficking warrants (5)
- Meow Wolf union files unfair labor practice complaints (9)
- Study: Public defender needs 67% more lawyers to be effective (5)
- Education shouldn't return to normal — do better (5)
- Two Santa Fe County women among 28 more virus deaths (5)
- Santa Fe working to expand display area for veterans' banners (5)
- House panel advances record $8.47 billion budget bill (5)
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.